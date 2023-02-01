Silent Witness fans beg BBC to save show with Clarissa comeback

Silent Witness aired its final episode of series 26 last night, but fans think the only thing that can save the show is the return of Clarissa.

Silent Witness has been confirmed for series 27. But fans have made a big plea to the BBC before the show returns again.

The recent series has gathered a lot of complaints from viewers who have been left unimpressed with the writing and acting in series 26.

Fans are now begging for the show to be saved, and they think a comeback from Clarissa could save the drama!

Liz Carr left the role of Clarissa back in series 23 (Credit: BBC)

Silent Witness: Why did Clarissa leave and could she come back?

Silent Witness fans have come up with one major way that the BBC can win back fans – bring Clarissa back!

Clarissa left at the end of series 23 back in 2021, after her terminally-ill mother passed away.

Clarissa decided she needed to spend more time living her life and left the Lyell.

Actress Liz Carr, who played the popular character, told the RadioTimes that she decided to exit the drama because “I wanted to see who else I could play”.

She added: “Silent Witness took nine months a year, so it did cut out an awful lot of projects that I would’ve loved to do.

“I was almost starting to resent that, because I wanted to do other things.”

Liz Carr has since been featured in Netflix’s The Witcher and This Is Going to Hurt.

She is set to star in series 2 of Good Omens too, playing the angel Saraqael.

Liz recently thanked fans on Twitter for all the love for Clarissa. She wrote: “Thanks for the lovely “Clarissa” related comments when #SilentWitness started last week!

“This is the 3rd series since me & ‘er left the Lyell & still she’s very much remembered.”

It’s clear that fans really want to see Clarissa back on Silent Witness.

Jack and Nikki have led the show since Clarissa’s departure (Credit: BBC)

Fans beg BBC to save show with Clarissa comeback

After watching the final two episodes of Silent Witness series 26, many fans begged the BBC to bring back Clarissa to save the show.

One fan wrote: “Please bring back Clarissa!

“This series of Silent Witness is so bad. Putting Jack and Nikki together was a mistake.”

Another fan added: “Could the BBC just throw all the money at Liz Carr to bring back Clarissa? It would give the show a bit of wit and pep again.”

A third fan said: “I am a lifelong fan of #SilentWitness but I feel it’s lost its way with the last two series.

“Bring back Clarissa and get back to good old-fashioned forensics.”

It sounds like series 27 needs to make a big change to win fans back, so could we see Clarissa return?

Silent Witness will return with series 27 in 2024. All episodes are now available on BBC iPlayer.

