Duncan Preston’s Silent Witness appearance was mocked by viewers last night (Monday, May 30) – with many slamming his “dreadful” accent on the show.

The 75-year-old was meant to be acting with a Scottish accent during last night’s episode, but viewers were not convinced at all.

Duncan was on Silent Witness last night (Credit: BBC)

Duncan Preston on Silent Witness

Last night saw the third episode of Silent Witness’ 25th season air on BBC One.

And yesterday’s episode featured a special guest – ex-Emmerdale star Duncan Preston.

Duncan was playing the role of DI Johnny Campbell in last night’s episode. DI Campbell helped Nikki, Jack and Simone on a new case causing them problems.

He will return to play the role again in episode four. He is one of many big names taking part in the special 25th series this year.

Duncan’s accent was mocked (Credit: BBC)

Duncan Preston accent

The veteran actor’s appearance on the show got viewers talking – but not for the reason he’ll have hoped for. Duncan’s character was a Scotsman, meaning Duncan had to replace his natural English accent for a Scottish one.

Except viewers weren’t convinced by it at all, with some even going so far as to brand it “dreadful”.

“Hey, Johnny [his character] mate. Your accent, or lack of it, is doing my head in. Time to up your game old fella. You’re not in Emmerdale now,” one viewer tweeted.

“#SilentWitness Policeman too old. Terrible acting. Terrible Scottish accent,” another said.

“What on earth is that accent??! Scorkshire,” a third joked.

“Duncan Preston’s a damned fine actor and a jolly nice man, but if the character’s Scottish, why not cast a Scottish actor?!” another asked.

However, not everyone was ribbing Duncan. “Duncan Preston is so good,” one viewer tweeted.

Duncan is back in the next episode (Credit: BBC)

What else has Duncan Preston been in?

Of course, viewers will perhaps best know Duncan from his role as Doug Potts in Emmerdale.

Duncan initially played the role between 2007 and 2011. He then left the show, before returning in 2014.

He then remained on the show until 2020.

As well as his role in Emmerdale, Duncan is also well known for playing Stan in Dinnerladies.

He appeared in both seasons of the show between 1998 and 2000.

Duncan has also had roles in Bergerac, All Creatures Great and Small, Casualty, and Midsomer Murders.

Silent Witness continues t0night at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

