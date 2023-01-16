Silent Witness star David Caves: Is he a boxer in real life, and who’s his wife?

David Caves has played Dr Jack Hodgson in Silent Witness since 2016, but who is his beautiful wife?

What do we know about the Northern Irish actor who is currently starring in the 26th series of the hit crime drama?

Does he practise martial arts in real life, how tall is he, and what else has he been in before?

Here’s everything you need to know about the actor David Caves.

David Caves in character as Jack Hodgson in Silent Witness series 24 (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Jack Hodgson in Silent Witness?

Actor David Caves portrays Jack Hodgson in Silent Witness.

He has been Nikki Alexander’s right hand man for years.

A forensic scientist, he was hired by the Lyell Centre following the departure of Harry Cunningham.

And their relationship has kept viewers guessing too!

What series did David Caves join Silent Witness?

David Caves joined the cast of Silent Witness on BBC One in 2016.

His character Jack appeared in the first episode of series 16, entitled Change.

In the episode, Jack helps the Lyell Centre solve their latest case.

Leo was looking for a replacement for Harry, who had left in the previous series and, impressed with Jack’s skills, hired him.

Silent Witness fans know that Leo inadvertently hired Clarissa at the same time as well, as Jack insisted that wherever he went, Clarissa followed too.

David Caves and his wife Verity (Credit: Photo by Dan Wooller/Shutterstock)

Who is David Caves’ wife?

Actor David Caves married Associate Finance Manager Verity Cunningham in 2019.

Although he talks little about his private life, the pair have occasionally attended events together.

David was once linked to actress Lisa Dillon, a Coventry-born actress known for her role in 2015 movie Suffragette.

David Caves is not believed to have children.

How old is David Caves?

David was born on August 7, 1979.

That makes him currently 43 years of age.

David Caves returned as Jack Hodgson for series 26 of Silent Witness (Credit: BBC One)

Where is David Caves from?

David was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

He studied French and German at St Andrew’s University in Scotland, and spent a year as an English teacher in France.

Afterwards he landed a place at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts.

Does David Caves do martial arts?

David’s character Jack is an amateur cage fighter, boxer and mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter on-screen.

And, off-screen, David does box and practise martial arts, too.

He only began pursuing martial arts after landing the role in 2012.

He says he wanted to learn as much as he could for the fight scenes.

Romance has finally blossom between Nikki and Jack in Silent Witness (Credit BBC)

Are Jack and Nikki in Silent Witness together?

Fans were waiting for years for romance to blossom between Nikki and Jack.

The two endured a fractured working relationship after Nikki’s harrowing ordeal in series 21.

She was buried alive while the team were in Mexico, and suffered the mental scars from the terrifying event.

But, in series 21, Jack learned of her post traumatic stress disorder, and they shared a hug so emotional viewers were moved to tears.

The ‘will-they-won’t-they’ relationship kept viewers guessing, even while Nikki was in a long-term relationship with American Matt Garcia, played by Michael Landes.

Asked about whether there was any real chemistry, David told the Glasgow Times: “Certainly from Jack’s point of view there is.

“With any female in the vicinity, there’s a guaranteed flirtation. But yeah, we do have a bit of banter.”

The pair finally got together in series 25 in 2022.

What else has David Caves starred in?

After graduating from London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) in 2005, David Caves appeared in a variety of stage productions.

These included The Beggar’s Opera at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, and The Changeling at the Southwark Playhouse.

In 2016, he portrayed Clint Hill in the film Jackie, alongside actress Natalie Portman.

More recently, he starred in murder mystery drama 15 Days on Channel 5, and Joe in the film Widow’s Walk.

Silent Witness continues on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9pm throughout January 2023.

