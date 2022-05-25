Silent Witness viewers spot major blunder as corpse ‘moves’ during autopsy

Silent Witness viewers are convinced they spotted a blunder as Dr. Nikki Alexander performed an autopsy on Tuesday night (May 24).

The hit crime drama is back on BBC One for its 25th series, featuring former star Amanda Burton.

During the show’s latest episode, fans watched on as forensic pathologist Nikki (Emilia Fox) inspected a murder victim.

Silent Witness viewers believe they spotted a blunder during last night’s episode (Credit: BBC)

Silent Witness: What did viewers say about the Nikki scene?

Nikki was joined by Jack Hodgson, Oscar Harris and DS Martine Chalal in the autopsy room.

As she inspected the victim in detail, many viewers believe they spotted the corpse’s eye move.

The corpse’s eye just moved!

Fans rushed to Twitter to comment on the moment.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Anyone else see the eye movement on that ‘dead’ guy in the PM room? #SilentWitness.”

#SilentWitness corpse blinks during autopsy – surely worth a retake ?? — Robin Childs. 💙 (@rob_inn) May 24, 2022

Anyone else see the eye movement on that ‘dead’ guy in the PM room? #SilentWitness — Vicky Banham (@vickybanham) May 25, 2022

#SilentWitness Just saw a dead man’s eye 👁 moving after autopsy 😂😂 — Ed Thomson (@ThomsonEdwint) May 24, 2022

Another wrote: “#SilentWitness Just saw a dead man’s eye moving after autopsy.”

In addition, a third said: “#SilentWitness the corpse’s eye just moved.”

Meanwhile, a fourth believed the scene deserved to be taken again.

They wrote: “#SilentWitness corpse blinks during autopsy – surely worth a retake??”

Silent Witness viewers believe they saw the corpse’s eye move (Credit: BBC)

Amanda Burton returns as Sam Ryan

The BBC One series returned to screens on Monday night, with Amanda Burton reprising her role of Professor Sam Ryan.

However, the actress has insisted that she won’t be staying.

She only agreed to return for season 25, and will not be coming back after that.

When asked if she’d consider returning in another 25 years, Amanda said: “You’ll just have to ask me in another 25 years. By then Sam really would be judging hen competitions!”

Did you see the corpse’s eye move in this scene?

Silent Witness continues on Monday 30 May at 9pm on BBC One.

