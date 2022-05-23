Silent Witness star Amanda Burton returns to the hit BBC One crime drama tonight for its 25th anniversary (May 23).

Following an 18-year break from the show, the actress will be back playing Sam Ryan alongside Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox).

Ahead of the upcoming episode, Amanda previously opened up on how she managed to transform her life after her divorce from ex-husband Sven Arnstein

Silent Witness star Amanda Burton on ‘turning her life around’

Amanda married photographer Sven in 1989.

However, their marriage collapsed in 2004 following rumours of his infidelity.

Despite her heartbreak, Amanda carried on with her life and threw herself into charity work.

It turned my life around.

She decided to take part in the Great North Run to raise money for the Marie Curie charity, which provides care for the terminally ill.

In 2008, the actress explained her decision to take part, and claimed it transformed her life.

At the time, she told the Daily Mail: “I was about to turn 50 and I had lost a baby, my marriage and both parents in the space of five years. When I was asked if I would do the run, I thought maybe this is my chance – maybe this is the one positive thing I can work towards.

“And it was: it turned my life around and I haven’t looked back.”

Meanwhile, Amanda is currently dating photographer Stepehen Colover.

She previously told the Times: “I’m very much in love and it’s rather gorgeous. It’s like having a light inside.”

The real reason behind Amanda’s Silent Witness return

Amanda, well known at that stage for her roles in Brookside and Peak Practice, starred as forensic pathologist Sam for eight series.

In the 25th anniversary series of Silent Witness, Amanda returns as Sam Ryan for the first time since 2004.

BBC One teased her return at the end of series 24 last year.

However, fans may be disappointed to know that Amanda won’t be sticking around for good.

She only agreed to return for series 25, and will not be coming back after that.

When asked if she’d consider returning in another 25 years, Amanda said: “You’ll just have to ask me in another 25 years.

“By then Sam really would be judging hen competitions!”

Following her departure, Amanda was replaced by co-star Emilia Fox.

Silent Witness series 25 kicks off on Monday May 23 2022 at 9pm on BBC One.

