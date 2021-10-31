Showtrial on BBC One: Who is in the cast and where have you seen them before?

Is there anything more irritating than recognising an actor in a programme and not being able to place them? Thankfully, we’re here to help when it comes to who’s who’s in the Showtrial cast.

The BBC drama follows Talitha Campbell, the estranged daughter of a property developer, and solicitor Cleo Roberts.

Talitha is charged with conspiring to murder a fellow student. And the trial that follows grips – and divides – the nation.

The prosecution weaponises Talitha’s gender and her privileged background against her. But is she a scapegoat, or a callous killer?

Cleo Roberts (Tracy Ifeachor) takes on a case that explodes into the national consciousness (Credit: BBC YouTube)

Tracy Ifeachor plays Cleo Roberts

Tracy plays Cleo Roberts, a duty solicitor tasked with defending her obnoxious client against the odds.

She has previously starred in two episodes of Doctor Who as Abigail Naismith.

However, Tracy has also enjoyed success in several US TV series, including Crossbones, The Original, Treadstone, Quantico and Legends of Tomorrow.

The arrogant Talitha Campbell may be recognisable to Bridgerton fans (Credit: BBC YouTube)

Celine Buckens is Talitha Campbell

Belgian-British actress Celine might be best known as Kitty Langham in Bridgerton.

But you may also have spotted her in episodes of Free Rein, Warrior, Endeavour and film War Horse.

Damian Campbell is a wealthy property developer (Credit: BBC YouTube)

James Frain plays Damian Campbell

James has a hatful of TV and film credits to his name, spanning back nearly thirty years.

He will certainly be recognisable to fans of The Tudors, where he played Thomas Cromwell.

James has also appeared in Prime Suspect 3, Grey’s Anatomy, CSI, Gotham and True Detective.

DI Paula Cassidy is played by Sinead Keenan (Credit: BBC YouTube)

Sinead Keenan is DI Paula Cassidy

Sinead had a breakthrough TV role as werewolf Nina Pickering on BBC Three’s Being Human.

She has also appeared in Uncle, Taggart, Little Boy Blue and a couple of Victoria Wood comedy specials.

Showtrial cast also stars…

Game of Thrones fans will recognise Kerr Logan (James Thornley) as Matthos Seaworth. He has also appeared in Victoria, London Irish and Holby City.

DC Andy Lowell is played by Christopher Hatherall, who has had roles in Silent Witness and Doctors.

Joseph Payne plays Dhillon Harwood in Showtrial. He has previously been seen in The Witcher on Netflix.

Virginia Hoult is played by Sharon D Clarke. She is perhaps best know as Lola Griffin in Holby City and as Grace O’Brien in Doctor Who.

Lolita Chakrabarti (Meera Harwood) most recently played a Lieutenant Commander in Vigil. But her TV credits also include Outnumbered and Extras.

Abra Thompson plays Hannah Ellis. Abra had a memorable role as Kurtan’s friend Sophie Huxley in This Country.

Showtrial begins on BBC One, Sunday October 31, from 9pm.

