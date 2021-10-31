Showtrial on BBC One cast: Who plays solicitor Cleo Roberts? What other TV shows has she been in? 

BBC One drama Showtrial stars Tracy Ifeachor in the cast as duty solicitor Cleo Roberts.

She’s handed an explosive case when privileged client Talitha Campbell is accused of a murder charge.

Cleo Roberts is a thrilling role for the Devon-born actress who has a number of US TV acting credits to her name.

But where have you seen Tracy Ifeachor before? Read on to find out.

Showtrial cast: Which TV shows has Cleo actress Tracy Ifeachor been in?

One of Tracy’s earliest TV appearances came on Casualty in 2009.

That same year she had a memorable role on Doctor Who in the festive and New Year’s Day 2010 specials.

Tracy played Abigail Naismith, a vain character who desired immortality in the sci-fi series.

She acted alongside Homeland star David Harewood for the part, who played her character’s billionaire dad Joshua Naismith.

US TV stardom

Tracy soon went on to make waves on US television, where she has thrived for over a decade.

She played pirate Nenna Ajanlekoko in NBC’s action-adventure series Crossbones. That same year, in 2014, she also appeared in the TV reboot of Hawaii Five-0.

The next year saw her cast in fantasy drama The Originals as Aya Al-Rashid. She then went on to play CIA officer Lydia Hall alongside fellow cast members Priyanka Chopra and Russell Tovey in Quantico.

In 2017 she landed the recurring role of Kuasa Jiwe in superhero series Legends of Tomorrow. And Tracy was also a lead star in Bourne-inspired action series Treadstone as Tara Coleman.

Away from TV, Tracy has appeared in films Blooded and Billionaire Ransom.

She is also a highly-acclaimed theatrical actress, who has appeared for the RSC, the National Theatre and the Royal Exchange in Manchester among many others.

Who else is in the Showtrial cast?

Celine Buckens of Bridgerton fame plays obnoxious suspect Talitha Campbell, who Cleo Roberts takes on to defend.

James Frain plays Talitha’s estranged father, wealthy property developer Damian Campbell. He is perhaps best known as Thomas Cromwell in The Tudors.

Other Showtrial cast members include Game of Thrones actor Kerr Logan and Holby City star Sharon D Clarke as Virginia Hoult.

Vigil actress Lolita Chakrabarti plays Meera Harwood and Abra Thompson of This Country plays Hannah Ellis.

Showtrial begins on BBC One, Sunday October 31, from 9pm. There are five episodes in the series.

