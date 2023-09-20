Shirley Ballas struck down with illness days before Strictly week one: ‘What a difference a day makes’

Shirley Ballas has revealed she is suffering with illness ahead of the start of Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

The launch show for the 21st series of the BBC dance contest aired last Saturday (September 16), as the dancing partnerships were confirmed.

However, the competition proper (high) kicks off with week one of the series this weekend. But will head judge Shirley be well enough to take her seat on the panel alongside Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton du Beke?

Shirley Ballas said she thinks she’s ‘caught something’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Shirley Ballas latest

Taking to Instagram earlier today (Wednesday September 20), 63-year-old Shirley seemed to be in bed as she shared details about what she’s going through.

She recently returned from abroad – and also noted her condition meant she was forced to miss out on an engagement.

Shirley reflected in her Story: “What a difference a day makes.”

Shirley sounded croaky (Credit: Instagram)

Shirley Ballas shares health update

Sounding a little croaky, she explained: “So, back from Rome where it was busy. Lots of people. And then in the studio because we’re running up to the Royal Albert Hall International Championships and yes, I think I’ve caught something.”

Nonetheless, Shirley made it clear she intends to make sure the show will go on – with her – in a few days.

“So not very well today,” Shirley continued.

“Not at work but want to rest and make sure I’m ready for Strictly on Saturday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shirley Ballas (@shirleyballas)

Shirley’s request to fans

However, it seems Shirley doesn’t intend to idle about during her recovery as she asked her followers for a bit of domestic advice.

She went on: “But whilst I’m lying here I’m thinking to myself: ‘What’s the best air fryer to get?’ So anybody out there that can help me with the best air fryer…

“Some dear suggested that my mum and I wouldn’t burn our bacon and our roasties as often if we had an air fryer. So help me out.”

Following her request, Shirley’s thoughts returned to Strictly. And it seems she really rates the 2023 line up of dance hopefuls.

She continued: “Anyone else feeling under the weather? Sending you lots of love, cuddles, and really excited about Saturday.

Anyone else feeling under the weather? Sending you lots of love, cuddles, and really excited about Saturday.

“Oh my gosh, wait until you see this show. It is phenomenal. I think actually all of them will be staying until the final, they are all that good.”

Read more: Strictly judge Shirley Ballas makes shock claims about ‘dancers having sex in broom cupboards’

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is next on TV on Saturday, September 23, on BBC One at 6.15pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.