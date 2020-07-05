Shirley Ballas says she'll be 'fine' for Strictly after breaking ankle

Shirley Ballas has assured fans she will be "absolutely fine" for Strictly Come Dancing after breaking her ankle.

The TV judge, 59, is on crutches and wearing a boot after injuring her right ankle.

Explaining to fans on Instagram that it was a "clean break", she insisted it would not keep her off the BBC show.

"I've just finished at A&E and I have a clean break on my right ankle," she said.

"They are not using plaster of Paris any more, they use a boot. So, I am learning to walk on these crutches, which goes crutches, right foot, close, a bit like the waltz.

"Anyway, I'm going to be absolutely fine for Strictly. I am sure everything is going to be absolutely great.

"The NHS was amazing.

"So yes, a clean break, six weeks."

"Thank you to NHS and all staff who took care of me," Shirley wrote in the accompanying caption.

"Painful but I'll trolly on," continued the dancer, who sits on the Strictly judging panel alongside Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli and Motsi Mabuse.

Strictly is confirmed to return this year

Strictly's 2020 series had been hanging in the balance because of the coronavirus pandemic but it has now been confirmed that it will be back.

However, the BBC series will be "slightly shorter" than usual. It is usually around 13 weeks long.

A spokesperson shared in a statement: "The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year.

"To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year's series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual.

"The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course."

Shirley will be back on the judging panel of Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Who will be on Strictly 2020?

So far there is no official word on which celebrities might compete for the covered Glitterball, but rumoured contestants include Michelle Keegan and Jamie Laing.

Jamie was supposed to take to the dancefloor on the show last year but had to pull out due to an injury.

