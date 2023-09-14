Shirley Ballas previously revealed the real reason she won’t marry her toyboy boyfriend.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, who is back on screens on Saturday for the launch show, has been dating actor Danny Taylor since 2018.

But, last year, she gave an update on their relationship, insisting marriage is “off the table” – for now at least.

Shirley, 63, had been married twice before she met Danny, in his 40s. And while she has previously spoken about their potential nuptials, for now it isn’t imminent.

“Danny’s in a big panto in Blackpool – I really haven’t got to see him much at all this year,” she told S magazine late last year.

“I’m busy with Strictly and he’s busy with the panto. And the thing I’ve probably decided is that we’re really good as we are right now.”

She added: “Take marriage or anything like that off the table – we’ll just see where it goes.”

Shirley previously spoke about marrying Danny after lockdown saw the pair get to know each other “inside out”.

“We both realised that we are quite compatible,” she told The Sun. “So we talked about getting married then. I don’t know how I would like him to propose. I would rather not know.”

In 2020, Shirley said of her and Danny tying the knot: “Maybe next year is on the cards, possibly. Everything with Danny is romantic. When he did my 60th he thought about things I’d never think about, he’s very creative, loving and caring.”

Meanwhile, in June of this year, Shirley said she ‘changed her mind’ on marrying. She told MailOnline: “I’ve changed my mind. I just feel that at this particular point in my life, my mother and I have got this great relationship and we want to do some travelling and there is different things we want to do.

“[The relationship is] going good – I’m busy, he’s busy and we talk to each other every day – several times a day, and my mum talks to him as well.”

Shirley is back on Strictly on Saturday (September 16) from 6:35pm.

