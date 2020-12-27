Shirley Ballas appeared on Family Fortunes last night (Saturday December 26) and it wasn’t long before the Strictly Come Dancing judge had viewers in hysterics.

Standing side-by-side with other members of the Ballas family, Shirley, 60, made a racy joke about partner Danny Taylor.

Shirley brought the house down (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Shirley Ballas on Family Fortunes?

During the show, Shirley and her family – who took on Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams and their family – was quizzed by host Gino D’Acampo.

Gino asked if Shirley liked to judge everything she comes into contact with.

“I like to scan everything and judge from the bottom up,” she cheekily replied.

“And I like to give positive critique, as well as constructive criticism.”

Gino couldn’t quite believe the answers (Credit: ITV)

Gino then asked if Shirley had taught partner Danny any dance moves.

“I actually taught him the Waltz, and some cha-cha,” she said.

“He’s got a lot of rhythm. Particularly when he’s had a glass of wine.”

#FamilyFortunes Living for Shirley Ballas’ cougar vibes! 😂😂 — Cameron Lee (@Cameron_934) December 26, 2020

Shirley Ballas…. down there for dancing, up there for….er….. dancing too!! 🥴🤷‍♀️🤣 #FamilyFortunes — Samantha Walker (@Samanth22356123) December 26, 2020

He’s got a lot of rhythm especially after a few glasses of wine … ok Shirley too much info already thanks #FamilyFortunes — Sharon🐊 (@_newballsplease) December 26, 2020

How did fans react?

Fans soon took to Twitter to express their delight at the racy joke.

One wrote: “Living for Shirley Ballas’ cougar vibes!” followed by laughter emojis.

Another said: “Shirley Ballas…. down there for dancing, up there for….er….. dancing too!!”

Finally, third commented: “He’s got a lot of rhythm especially after a few glasses of wine … ok Shirley too much info already thanks #FamilyFortunes.”

Faye gave some, ahem, interesting answers (Credit: ITV)

What else did the Ballas family say?

It’s fair to say that the Ballas family didn’t have a good night.

When asked what you toss, Shirley’s cousin Faye said: “A sausage.”

As Gino looked on stunned, it wasn’t surprising it was a wrong answer.

Faye was also asked to name a famous Italian.

She said: “Celine Dion.”

