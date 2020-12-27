Shirley Ballas on Family Fortunes
TV

Shirley Ballas on Family Fortunes: Viewers in hysterics at star’s joke about boyfriend

Shirley brought the house down

By Paul Hirons

Shirley Ballas appeared on Family Fortunes last night (Saturday December 26) and it wasn’t long before the Strictly Come Dancing judge had viewers in hysterics.

Standing side-by-side with other members of the Ballas family, Shirley, 60, made a racy joke about partner Danny Taylor.

Shirley Ballas appeared on Family Fortunes and left viewers in hysterics with a racy joke
Shirley brought the house down (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Shirley Ballas on Family Fortunes?

During the show, Shirley and her family – who took on Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams and their family – was quizzed by host Gino D’Acampo.

Gino asked if Shirley liked to judge everything she comes into contact with.

Read more: Shirley Ballas boyfriend: Danny Taylor teases a marriage proposal is on the cards

“I like to scan everything and judge from the bottom up,” she cheekily replied.

“And I like to give positive critique, as well as constructive criticism.”

Gino D'Acampo on Family Fortunes
Gino couldn’t quite believe the answers (Credit: ITV)

Gino then asked if Shirley had taught partner Danny any dance moves.

“I actually taught him the Waltz, and some cha-cha,” she said.

“He’s got a lot of rhythm. Particularly when he’s had a glass of wine.”

How did fans react?

Fans soon took to Twitter to express their delight at the racy joke.

One wrote: “Living for Shirley Ballas’ cougar vibes!” followed by laughter emojis.

Another said: “Shirley Ballas…. down there for dancing, up there for….er….. dancing too!!”

Finally, third commented: “He’s got a lot of rhythm especially after a few glasses of wine … ok Shirley too much info already thanks #FamilyFortunes.”

Shirley Ballas and her family appeared on Family Fortunes
Faye gave some, ahem, interesting answers (Credit: ITV)

What else did the Ballas family say?

It’s fair to say that the Ballas family didn’t have a good night.

When asked what you toss, Shirley’s cousin Faye said: “A sausage.”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Shirley Ballas was convinced Giovanni Pernice and Ranvir Singh would ‘kiss’

As Gino looked on stunned, it wasn’t surprising it was a wrong answer.

Faye was also asked to name a famous Italian.

She said: “Celine Dion.”

