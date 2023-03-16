Shirley Ballas fans make plea for her son Mark following their ‘sad’ news

Shirley Ballas has left her loyal legion of fans all saying the same thing about her son Mark following their “sad” news.

The 62-year-old dancing legend shares 36-year-old son Mark Ballas with her ex hubby Corky Ballas.

Proving he’s just like his famous mama, Mark is also a super successful dancer and is renowned for his jaw-dropping movies.

The pro dancer has spent the past 16 years competing on the US version of Strictly, Dancing With the Stars.

However, this week Mark issued some rather sad news – leaving fans issuing a plea to the dancing mother-and-son-duo.

Shirley Ballas makes ‘sad’ announcement about son Mark

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday (March 15) Shirley uploaded a sweet snap of her posing alongside Mark on the Dancing With The Stars red carpet.

However, the sweet snap came at a cost as Shirley revealed to fans that he is retiring from the show.

In the caption, she penned: “Although I’m sad to see my son retire from @dancingwiththestars I’m excited to see the next chapter of his life. Hang on to your hat and buckle up as it will be quite the ride.

“I’m proud of you Mark. A lifetime of memories. Congratulations on all your achievements. Three times mirror ball winner and 11 time finalist. Looking forward to the next chapter.

“I’m happy I was there in Vegas to see the last dance with @charlidamelio. What a team. Love you Mark. Your heart shines so very brightly. Xxx @markballas.”

Shirley and Mark fans issue plea

It didn’t take long for Shirley’s loyal legion of fans to share their thoughts on the “sad” news.

“You’re beaming what a credit and special bond you have its nice to see you glowing again,” gushed one follower.

Echoing their thoughts, someone else added: “Just wonderful Shirley you are bursting with pride and love.”

However, others were left demanding Mark be on the next series of Strictly Come Dancing.

“Judges tables soon? Hmmmm, I hope so!” said one follower.

A second agreed: “One season on Strictly please.”

“Maybe Mark could join strictly,” mused someone else.

Mark been a pro dancer on Dancing With The Stars since 2007 (Credit: GMA/YouTube)

Shirley Ballas’ son Mark

Mark Ballas has been a pro dancer on Dancing With The Stars since 2007.

During his stint on the show, he has bagged some very famous faces as his dance partners, including Kim Kardashian and actress Shannen Doherty.

He has also won the show three times, having won most recently last year, alongside TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

