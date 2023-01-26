Shirley Ballas showed off her ‘face lift’ results as she appeared on Loose Women today.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, 62, recently underwent a procedure to “tighten” her skin.

Shirley said she had “sagging skin, sun spots and veins” and the procedure results have left her “delighted”.

Strictly judge Shirley said she’s “delighted” by the results (Credit: ITV)

Shirley Ballas on face lift

Showing off her defined jawline, Shirley said to the panel: “Look at that jawline, come on, 63 this year!” as the audience cheered.

Denise Welch said: “It does look amazing Shirley, you look amazing.”

Speaking about the stigma surrounding cosmetic surgery, Shirley said: “I never ever felt I had to do it for somebody else.

“But I’ve always been a little bit insecure with my own looks. So I wanted to see if I could look a little more attractive for me.”

Shirley opened up about the procedure (Credit: ITV)

Shirley also spoke about keeping healthy within herself when it comes to what she eats.

Denise, who is good friends with the dancer, told a story of the time Shirley tried McDonald’s chicken nuggets for the first time in her whole life.

A photo was then shown of Shirley sitting in McDonald’s with her partner Danny and Denise alongside other friends.

When asked if she’s been back since, Shirley said: “No! No. If it’s green and grown in the ground, it’s good for you.”

Shirley spoke about keeping healthy (Credit: ITV)

She then added: “With the odd treat here and there.”

Earlier this month, Shirley spoke about her face lift treatment on Instagram.

She said: “This time last year I was conscious that my jawline was sagging and hanging a bit, my skin looked dull and a bit lifeless and I wanted to get rid of all my spider veins and tighten up the skin on my neck and chest.

“I wanted to look my very best but I really didn’t want to go under the knife, so I thought I would try this alternative route.”

Shirley added: “I went for a consultation with aesthetic doctor @dr_Judy_todd and she put together a detailed treatment program which included a series of low energy #NeoGen #NeoGenplasma treatments with @energistHQ.

“And I can’t tell you how much I absolutely love the results. My jawline feels so much sharper, I feel the skin is not sagging, it feels rejuvenated bright and clean, no little veins going on, no sun spots. A really spectacular look.”

