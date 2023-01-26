Shirley Ballas shows off face lift on Loose Women today
TV

Shirley Ballas shows off results from ‘face lift’ on Loose Women: ‘Look at that jawline!’

She's looking fabulous!

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Shirley Ballas showed off her ‘face lift’ results as she appeared on Loose Women today.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, 62, recently underwent a procedure to “tighten” her skin.

Shirley said she had “sagging skin, sun spots and veins” and the procedure results have left her “delighted”.

Shirley Ballas reveals face lift results on Loose Women today
Strictly judge Shirley said she’s “delighted” by the results (Credit: ITV)

Shirley Ballas on face lift

Showing off her defined jawline, Shirley said to the panel: “Look at that jawline, come on, 63 this year!” as the audience cheered.

Denise Welch said: “It does look amazing Shirley, you look amazing.”

Speaking about the stigma surrounding cosmetic surgery, Shirley said: “I never ever felt I had to do it for somebody else.

“But I’ve always been a little bit insecure with my own looks. So I wanted to see if I could look a little more attractive for me.”

Shirley Ballas speaking with Loose Women stars about face lift today
Shirley opened up about the procedure (Credit: ITV)

Shirley also spoke about keeping healthy within herself when it comes to what she eats.

Denise, who is good friends with the dancer, told a story of the time Shirley tried McDonald’s chicken nuggets for the first time in her whole life.

It does look amazing Shirley, you look amazing.

A photo was then shown of Shirley sitting in McDonald’s with her partner Danny and Denise alongside other friends.

When asked if she’s been back since, Shirley said: “No! No. If it’s green and grown in the ground, it’s good for you.”

Shirley Ballas shows off face lift on Loose Women today
Shirley spoke about keeping healthy (Credit: ITV)

She then added: “With the odd treat here and there.”

Earlier this month, Shirley spoke about her face lift treatment on Instagram.

She said: “This time last year I was conscious that my jawline was sagging and hanging a bit, my skin looked dull and a bit lifeless and I wanted to get rid of all my spider veins and tighten up the skin on my neck and chest.

“I wanted to look my very best but I really didn’t want to go under the knife, so I thought I would try this alternative route.”

YouTube video player

Shirley added: “I went for a consultation with aesthetic doctor @dr_Judy_todd and she put together a detailed treatment program which included a series of low energy #NeoGen #NeoGenplasma treatments with @energistHQ.

Read more: Shirley Ballas makes heartwrenching Christmas confession about her son Mark

“And I can’t tell you how much I absolutely love the results. My jawline feels so much sharper, I feel the skin is not sagging, it feels rejuvenated bright and clean, no little veins going on, no sun spots. A really spectacular look.”

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. 

What do you think? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Loose Women Shirley Ballas Strictly Come Dancing

Trending Articles

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez on Loose Women
Gemma Atkinson shames troll who suggests new baby isn’t fiancé Gorka’s
BGT judges and Bruno Tonioli on This Morning
BGT: Bruno Tonioli ‘told to rein it in’ by fellow judges over ‘unfair’ remarks to contestants
Amanda Owen during Lorraine interview
Amanda Owen fans left stunned on Twitter as she shows off ‘glam’ makeover: ‘What a difference’
Coronation Street's Daisy is looking frustrated and Hope is in disbelief
Why is Coronation Street on tonight? Huge schedule change as soap airs Thursday episode
Rob Rinder and Angela Cohen speaking on BBC The One Show
BBC The One Show viewers deeply moved by Rob Rinder and his mum’s emotional appearance
William and Kate with Princess Charlotte during royal service
William and Kate have Charlotte’s future as the next ’spare’ ‘all worked out’