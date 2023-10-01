Shirley Ballas admits ‘unconventional’ relationship with toyboy lover after split rumours

Strictly Come Dancing star Shirley Ballas opened up about her plans for the future with her toyboy lover Danny Taylor.

The 63-year-old head judge has been in a relationship with 50-year-old Danny for the past five years and while the duo are getting on so well marriage isn’t on the cards, she told The Mirror.

Shirley and Danny met while performing Panto

The telly judge says that she appreciates their “unconventional” romance and the fact that they make it a choice to be together.

However, she hinted that Danny had been prepared to get down on one knee, but they decided not to make things official yet.

Shirley Ballas talks about her epic charity challenge (Credit: This Morning)

In a chat with The Sun, Shirley explained that she and Danny don’t always see each other so often as they both have busy careers, but they trust each other.

“I think Danny and I have a very nice relationship and he is, by far, the kindest and nicest man that I have met. But we went up to the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh last year and we were all ready to go and then he didn’t seem ready,” she said.

She continued: “I didn’t get a good feeling from it, so I thought, ‘Nah, it’s not for me’. It’s nice if I can come and go.”

She’s only focused on work

Shirley admitted Danny’s work as an actor keeps him busy. But she’s currently deeply involved with all things Strictly until the end of the year.

“I think the last time I saw him was in August. He joined me on my week-long Skyathlon challenge for the mental health charity CALM. So it has been a long time. We have a unique, unconventional relationship. It’s built on trust.”

Shirley Ballas talks about her relationship with toyboy lover Danny Taylor (This Morning)

She also explained that they keep in contact through FaceTime and she says she is sure that neither wants anyone other than each other.

Her friends tell her she “lights up” whenever Danny is around her

Shirley previously opened up about the importance of communication for her and Danny during an interview with The Mirror.

She said at the time: “I don’t think I do too well on the relationship side. Danny and I are always busy. But, we have respect, we have trust, and we have FaceTime so we’re constantly talking to each other. I trust him, he trusts me. He’s too busy, I’m too busy.”

Their romance was rocked by split rumours back in August

But the Strictly star put rumours to rest and told fans on her social media: “We’re still together after four and a half years. That’s miraculous.”

She concluded and said “he’s in the North and I’m in the South,” but “we try to make it work, so that’s good.”

