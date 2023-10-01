Shirley Ballas admitted she's focused on work
TV

Shirley Ballas admits ‘unconventional’ relationship with toyboy lover after split rumours

She's not ready to take it to the next level yet!

By Entertainment Daily

Strictly Come Dancing star Shirley Ballas opened up about her plans for the future with her toyboy lover Danny Taylor.

The 63-year-old head judge has been in a relationship with 50-year-old Danny for the past five years and while the duo are getting on so well marriage isn’t on the cards, she told The Mirror.

Shirley and Danny met while performing Panto

The telly judge says that she appreciates their “unconventional” romance and the fact that they make it a choice to be together.

However, she hinted that Danny had been prepared to get down on one knee, but they decided not to make things official yet.

Shirley Ballas talks about her epic charity challenge
Shirley Ballas talks about her epic charity challenge (Credit: This Morning)

In a chat with The Sun, Shirley explained that she and Danny don’t always see each other so often as they both have busy careers, but they trust each other.

“I think Danny and I have a very nice relationship and he is, by far, the kindest and nicest man that I have met. But we went up to the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh last year and we were all ready to go and then he didn’t seem ready,” she said.

She continued: “I didn’t get a good feeling from it, so I thought, ‘Nah, it’s not for me’. It’s nice if I can come and go.”

She’s only focused on work

Shirley admitted Danny’s work as an actor keeps him busy. But she’s currently deeply involved with all things Strictly until the end of the year.

“I think the last time I saw him was in August. He joined me on my week-long Skyathlon challenge for the mental health charity CALM. So it has been a long time. We have a unique, unconventional relationship. It’s built on trust.”

Shirley Ballas talks about her relationship with toy boy lover Danny Taylor
Shirley Ballas talks about her relationship with toyboy lover Danny Taylor (This Morning)

She also explained that they keep in contact through FaceTime and she says she is sure that neither wants anyone other than each other.

Her friends tell her she “lights up” whenever Danny is around her

Shirley previously opened up about the importance of communication for her and Danny during an interview with The Mirror.

She said at the time: “I don’t think I do too well on the relationship side. Danny and I are always busy. But, we have respect, we have trust, and we have FaceTime so we’re constantly talking to each other. I trust him, he trusts me. He’s too busy, I’m too busy.”

Their romance was rocked by split rumours back in August

But the Strictly star put rumours to rest and told fans on her social media: “We’re still together after four and a half years. That’s miraculous.”

She concluded and said “he’s in the North and I’m in the South,” but “we try to make it work, so that’s good.”

Read more: Strictly fans left fuming at Shirley’s ‘nasty and brutal’ comments to Nigel Harman

Strictly's Shirley Ballas Is Swapping Sequins For The Skies In Epic Charity Challenge | This Morning

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Shirley Ballas Strictly Come Dancing

Trending Articles

Kai Widdrington and Angela Rippon comp image alongside Angela Scanlon
Strictly fans at war over the Angelas: ‘How on earth did that happen?’
Danielle Harold and Jamie Borthwick on the red carpet
EastEnders star Danielle Harold responds to rumours of romance with Jamie Borthwick
Martin M and Tolullah talking on My Mum Your Dad
My Mum, Your Dad star Tolullah reveals ‘other side’ to Martin M viewers didn’t see
Ellie and Vito during rehearsals for Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly’s Ellie Leach reveals heartbreak over cheating ex as romance rumours circulate between her and Vito
Holly Willoughby cries on live television after seeing a scary doll
TV bosses hit by more scandal after reports claim Holly Willoughby was ‘told not to wear a bra’ on television
Amanda Abbington smile
Who is Strictly Come Dancing 2023 star Amanda Abbington? Is she married and what’s her net worth?