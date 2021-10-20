Shetland series six on BBC One: Who is in the cast alongside Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez?

Douglas Henshall returns as Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez in Shetland series six – but who else is in the cast?

Who is back in the sixth run of the popular BBC One crime drama?

Here’s everything you need to know!

DC Sandy Wilson, DS Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh and DI Jimmy Perez are back in series six of Shetland (Credit: BBC One)

Shetland series six cast – Douglas Henshall stars as DI Jimmy Perez

Scottish actor Douglas Henshall portrays Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez in Shetland.

DI Perez is a widower who shares custody of his step-daughter Cassie with Duncan Hunter.

Actor Douglas, 55, has been on our TV screens ever since 1990, when he appeared as an extra in Taggart!

He played Corporal Berry in Lipstick on Your Collar in 1993, and T.E. Lawrence in The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles the same year.

Douglas starred as Dr. Daniel Nash in Psychos, Levin in Anna Karenina, and D.I. John Tolin in Collision.

Perhaps viewers know him best for playing Nick Cutter in Primeval between 2007 and 2009, and Sergeant William Muncie in In Plain Sight in 2016.

He’s also starred in Home, Black Work, Outlander and South Riding.

Of course, Douglas has played DI Jimmy Perez ever since the first series in 2013.

Alison O’Donnell plays Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh

Actress Alison O’Donnell stars as DS Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh in Shetland series six – and has done since 2013.

Compared to her co-star Douglas, Alison is a relative newcomer to acting!

Her first TV role was in 2006’s Feel the Force as a zoo shop assistant.

She went on to play a small part in Holby City, and played a party guest in the scary movie Pet Sematary in 2019.

Douglas Henshall stars as DI Jimmy Perez in Shetland (Credit: BBC One)

Steven Robertson portrays Sandy Wilson

Steven Robertson stars as DC Sandy Wilson in Shetland series six.

The actor, 44, was born and bred in the Shetland Islands and has been acting since he was a teenager.

He portrayed Cuthbert Clare in the 2008 adaptation of Tess of the D’Urbervilles, and Crowley in 2012’s Bletchley Circle.

Steven played Dominic Rook in Being Human, Terrence in Utopia, Robert Oswald in Harlots and Pritchard in Doctor Who.

Most recently, he starred as Mark Bradwell in The Bay.

Shetland series six cast – Mark Bonnar is Duncan Hunter

Mark Bonnar, 52, stars as Jimmy’s best friend Duncan Hunter, with whom he shares custody of step-daughter Cassie.

Actor Mark currently stars as Max McCall in Guilt, and will soon appear as Alwyn Evans in The Rig.

Early roles included appearances in Rebus, Wire in the Blood, Casualty and The Bill.

He played D.S. Ben Holt in Paradox, Detective Finney in Psychoville, Dryden in Line of Duty and Colin Osborne in Unforgotten.

More recently, he’s played Neil in Humans, Chris in Catastrophe and Paul Smith in Quiz.

Mark Bonnar as Duncan Hunter in Shetland (Credit: BBC One)

Shetland series six cast – Julie Graham plays Rhona Kelly

Watching over the team in Shetland is Jimmy’s boss, Rhona Kelly, played by Julie Graham.

Julie, 56, is perhaps most famous for her roles as Abby Grant in Survivors, Sheron Dawson in Benidorm, and Megan Hartnoll in At Home with the Braithwaites.

She played Kathleen Kelly in Taggart, Alison McGrellis in Casualty, Alice in Harry and Alona Cunningham in Between the Sheets.

Julie also starred as Mary Gilcrest in William and Mary, Gillian Magwilde in Bonekickers, Mandy Lewis in Being Eileen and Jean in The Bletchley Circle.

She recently portrayed Cat Stone in Queens of Mystery, and Roo Jameson in Dun Breedin’.

Erin Armstrong portrays Cassie Perez

Young actress Erin Armstrong plays Jimmy Perez’s step-daughter Cassie.

Jimmy shares custody with his friend Duncan Hunter, who is Cassie’s biological dad.

Actress Erin has also starred as Emma in Glasgow Girls, Mackenzie in World’s End, and Hectorina in Rillington Place.

Erin Armstrong stars as Cassie Perez in Shetland (Credit: BBC One)

Shetland series six cast – Neve McIntosh plays Kate Kilmuir

Neve McIntosh portrays Kate Kilmuir in Shetland.

She’s a character we previously met in season four, when Jimmy Perez investigated the cold case murder of Lizzie Kilmuir.

Kate returns in series six, when the plot once again revisits the murder of Lizzie.

Neve McIntosh, 49, starred as Julie Hedges in Traces, Harriet in Cheat, and DSI Gray in Lucky Man.

She has also starred in Gormenghast, Critical, Doctor Who, Bodies and Psychos.

Who else is in the cast of Shetland series six?

Meanwhile, Stephen McCole plays ex-soldier Logan Creggan who nows works as a carpenter on the island.

Lewis Howden plays Sergeant Billy McCabe, a reliable and experienced member of Perez’s team.

Conor McCarry plays PC Alex Grant, who made his first appearance in series five.

Anne Kidd plays Cora McLean, the one-woman forensic team who we’d want on our side in a crisis.

Cora Bissett joins the cast of series six as Eve Galbraith, while Jim Sturgeon plays Alex Galbraith.

Benny Young plays Jimmy’s dad James, and Anneika Rose stars as Procurator Fiscal, Maggie Kean.

Shetland series six starts on Wednesday October 20 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

