Shetland series six on BBC One: How many episodes is it, where is it filmed and will there be a series seven?

Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez is back in Shetland series six and it’s about time!

So how many episodes are they in the new sixth series, where is it filmed and will there be a series seven?

Here’s everything you need to know!

DC Sandy Wilson, DS Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh and DI Jimmy Perez are back in series six of Shetland (Credit: BBC One)

Shetland series six – how many episodes is it?

Shetland series six is six episodes.

And that’s not enough as far as we’re concerned!

Each episode is one hour long.

The series starts on Wednesday October 20 2021 at 9pm on BBC One, so the series finale should air on Wednesday November 24 2021.

What happens in Shetland series six?

Fans of Shetland know that the series follows widower DI Jimmy Perez, who lives and works on the Shetland Islands.

He’s bringing up his teenage step-daughter Cassie along with her biological father, Duncan (played by Mark Bonnar).

Series six begins with DI Jimmy Perez attending the funeral of his mother on Fair Isle.

Naturally grief-stricken by the loss, his mother’s death brings back memories of his late wife.

Tragically, Jimmy also begins to worry that his father is having trouble with his memory.

However, when Tosh calls to inform him of a murder he rushes back to lead the investigation.

The victim? The shooting of a prominent and controversial Shetlander on their doorstep in broad daylight.

Locals knew lawyer Alex Galbraith because he secured the compassionate release of Donna Killick, the murderer of Lizzie Kilmuir.

DI Perez investigates the murder over the six episodes.

Mark Bonnar as Duncan Hunter in Shetland (Credit: BBC One)

Where is Shetland filmed?

Shetland is filmed in the Shetland Isles, in the Northern Isles of Scotland.

Series six starts with a sweeping drone shot of the stunningly craggy archipelago that gives the series its name and enduring appeal.

For the sixth series of the crime drama, the cast was spotted filming in Lerwick, the capital of the Shetland Islands and the only town in the entire Isles.

Shooting took place in the Lodberries area, and in particular on Commercial Street, according to the Shetland Times.

Camera crews were also spotted on Wester Quarff, a small village five miles south of Lerwick.

Filming often takes place on mainland Scotland, too.

Scenes have been filmed in areas with landscape or buildings reminiscent of those in the Shetland Islands, such as Kilbarchan in Renfrewshire, Barrhead, where Henshall was born and grew up.

Also, Ayr and Irvine, North Ayrshire.

Who is in the cast of Shetland?

All the main cast are back for this new, six-part series.

Douglas Henshall portrays DI Jimmy Perez.

His team includes Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh (played by Alison O’Donnell) and Sandy Wilson (Steven Robertson).

Watching over them is Jimmy’s boss, Rhona, played by Julie Graham.

Guilt star Mark Bonnar stars as Jimmy’s best friend Duncan Hunter, with whom he shares custody of step-daughter Cassie.

Erin Armstrong portrays Cassie Perez.

Other regulars include Neve McIntosh who plays Kate Kilmuir.

Erin Armstrong stars as Cassie Perez in Shetland (Credit: BBC One)

Will there be a series seven of Shetland?

Viewers know that Shetland is based on Ann Cleeves’ Jimmy Perez novels.

Now that the author has stopped writing the Jimmy Perez novels, there’ll be fewer opportunities to catch up with the detective and his team.

But, we can confirm that there WILL be a seventh series of Shetland.

Actor Douglas Henshall filmed the sixth series back-to-back with an upcoming seventh.

Viewers can expect to see series seven in 2022.

Shetland series six starts on Wednesday October 20 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

