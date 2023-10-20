BBC releases first trailer for Shetland series 8 as new detective set to make debut

The BBC has shared a first look at Shetland series 8 as a new detective makes their debut.

DI Jimmy Perez bowed out in the series 7 finale of the Scottish crime drama in September 2022. Actor Douglas Henshall had announced he’d quit the role a few months earlier, having played DI Perez since the award-winning adaptation of Ann Cleeves’ novels began in 2013.

A new character played by Ashley Jensen has been introduced as the series lead. Ashley takes on the part of DI Ruth Calder, a native Shetlander who has been working for the Metropolitan Police in London for twenty years.

And now, fans of Shetland are able to get a glimpse of DI Calder settling into her new but familiar surroundings, teaming up with DS Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh (played by Alison O’Donnell).

Ashley Jensen plays DI Ruth Calder in the upcoming series 8 of Shetland (Credit: BBC Scotland YouTube)

What happens in Shetland series 8?

According to the Beeb, the central storyline of Shetland series 8 will see DI Calder experience a challenging homecoming.

She returns to the islands in order to retrieve a vulnerable witness to a vicious gangland murder. Tosh assists DI Calder, putting on hold her own investigation into a series of puzzling animal deaths, to locate the witness before it is too late.

However, DI Calder is hostile to Shetland, testing Tosh’s view of her adopted home. And their journey together into the darkness of Shetland’s past and present will put their fragile new partnership under pressure as they seek to crack the case.

Tosh returns for Shetland series 8 (Credit: BBC Scotland YouTube)

As the new trailer was released on social media today (Friday October 20), fans expressed their excitement at being able to see series 8 soon. But some admitted they might need to get used to the big casting change.

“Looking forward to watching,” one thrilled Twitter user wrote.

Another tweeted: “Ooooh. Can’t wait. I love Ashley Jensen and think she’ll be excellent but I can help missing Perez and his coat…#Shetland.”

Meanwhile, a third added, harking back to another telly role played by Ashley: “Gosh, that’ll be a contrast to Agatha Raisin.”

When is Shetland series 8 on TV?

Shetland season 8 begins on BBC One on Wednesday November 1 at 9pm. It is anticipated there will be six episodes in the series.

Check out the line-up of guest stars in Shetland series 8 by clicking here – the cast includes the likes of Downton Abbey’s Phyllis Logan, Holby City’s Dawn Steele, and Don Gilet.

Read more: From Big Brother and Strictly to Shetland, Time and Gogglebox – all the must-watch shows coming this autumn

