Shetland on BBC One: Will there be a series seven of DI Jimmy Perez drama and when will it start?

The sixth series of Shetland reached its dramatic and emotional conclusion this week – but will there be a series seven?

The final episode of the brooding drama on Wednesday (November 24 2021) saw DI Jimmy Perez finally discover who killed Alex Galbraith.

But will DI Jimmy Perez be back for another series?

Here’s everything you need to know.

***Warning: spoilers from series six of Shetland ahead***

Will Douglas Henshall and Alison O’Donnell be back as DI Jimmy Perez and DS Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh in series seven? (Credit: BBC One)

Shetland series seven – will drama return?

Viewers know that Shetland is based on Ann Cleeves’ Jimmy Perez novels.

Now that the author has stopped writing the Jimmy Perez novels, there’ll be fewer opportunities to catch up with the detective and his team.

But, we can confirm that there WILL be a seventh series of Shetland.

Actor Douglas Henshall filmed the sixth series back-to-back with an upcoming seventh.

When will Shetland series seven start on BBC One?

Actor Douglas Henshall recently gave fans an update on the seventh series of Shetland.

The actor spoke to Lorraine Kelly on her morning show about the brooding police drama and revealed that there are only four weeks of filming left on the new series.

The Scottish actor, 56, said: “We are in the home straight now of filming season seven.

“I think we’ve got about four weeks left.

“So yeah, it’s nearly done.

“I don’t know when it is going to be on our screens, whether it will be this time next year or if they’ll put it out earlier or not.”

Viewers can expect to see series seven in 2022.

DC Sandy Wilson, DS Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh and DI Jimmy Perez are back in series seven of Shetland (Credit: BBC One)

Shetland series seven – who will be in the cast?

Shetland wouldn’t be Shetland without DI Jimmy Perez, played by Douglas Henshall.

He’s confirmed he’s filming the show – but we’ll have to wait and see what happens to his career.

Viewers know that at the end of series six, he’s arrested after being set up by dead murderer Donna Killick.

Alison O’Donnell also returns as DS Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh, who has just discovered she’s pregnant.

Steven Robertson will play DC Sandy Wilson, who STILL hasn’t told his boss Jimmy that he leaked the crime scene photos of Lizzie Kilmuir.

Mark Bonnar is expected to return as Duncan Hunter, but from behind bars for a while we expect!

Meanwhile, Erin Armstrong plays Duncan’s daughter Cassie Perez, Benny Young plays Jimmy’s dad James Perez and Lewis Howden plays Sergeant Billy McCabe.

Jimmy Perez love interest Meg – will she be back?

Lucianne McEvoy will return as Jimmy’s love interest Meg Pattison.

Perez actor Douglas has hinted she’ll be sticking around.

While chatting to Lorraine on her morning show, he spoke about what might be in store for his character DI Jimmy Perez, whose first wife died.

He said: “There are a lot of people out there who like him miserable.

“I understand, I get it, there’s something nice about watching somebody who is as wounded as he is.

“But, after nearly 10 years, I think he deserves a break and who knows, Meg might be a keeper.”

DI Jimmy Perez with possible love interest Meg Pattison in Shetland (Credit: BBC One)

Shetland series seven – what happens?

BBC One has not, as yet, released any information about Shetland series seven.

But we suspect the plot will carry on exactly where series six ended – with Jimmy arrested, Duncan in jail, Tosh pregnant, and Sandy hiding an incriminating secret…

Of course, in Shetland there’s always a murder, too.

Shetland episode six review

The sixth and final episode of Shetland series six was one of the best ever.

We’re still in serious shock.

DI Jimmy Perez discovered that Marie-Ann Ross died after a drug overdose.

Alex Galbraith gave her the drugs – and subsequently buried her body, along with help from Niven Guthrie.

It’s a secret Sister Carolyn, Dr Darren Bedford, Niven and Galbraith carried for years.

When Alex Galbraith struggled with the guilt and decided to confess after 20 years, all of them had plenty to lose.

But it was his wife Eve Galbraith who fatally shot him to save her own promising political career.

Meanwhile, Tosh discovered she was pregnant, and Donna Killick set Duncan up for murder.

And she wanted to take DI Jimmy Perez down too.

What a spiteful witch!

Shetland returns with series seven in 2022. Series six is available to watch in BBC iPlayer.

Are you looking forward to the return of Shetland? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.