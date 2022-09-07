Shetland on BBC One: What else has Rhona actress been in and what happened to her first husband?

Season seven of BBC One’s drama series Shetland, starring Julie Graham and Douglas Henshall, is sadly coming to an end as the penultimate episode airs tonight.

The new series has been a hit so far, helped by the return of a familiar face to the show!

Julie Graham surprised fans with her long awaited return to her role as Rhona Kelly in the series.

But who is she, how old is she, and what tragedy lies behind her first marriage?

Julie Graham is a Scottish actress (Credit: BBC)

Who is Julie Graham?

Julie Graham is a Scottish actress who’s well known to TV viewers.

She started acting in 1986 when she starred in Blood Red Roses and has had an extensive TV and film career ever since, having appeared in many popular programmes.

One TV show fans may recognise the star from is the ITV sitcom Benidorm, where she took on the role of Sheron Dawson in 2016.

She also reprised her role as Rhona Kelly in Shetland for season seven this year.

Julie Graham plays Rhona Kelly in Shetland (Credit: BBC)

Who does Julie Graham play Shetland?

Julie Graham plays procurator fiscal Rhona Kelly in the BBC One drama series Shetland.

Rhona Kelly is the public prosecutor responsible for overseeing the police’s investigations.

Julie devastated fans when she left the series after season five, however she didn’t actually mean to leave the series so soon.

Talking to What to Watch, Julie explained: “I didn’t really mean to miss the other season, but it was all to do with Covid.

“We were meant to do it it in 2020, and then obviously it got cancelled and by the time 2021 came around I had a whole backlog of work that I was meant to do, so I just couldn’t fit it in.”

But, Rhona made her long awaited return to Lerwick and joined her team once again in season seven.

Season seven picked up where it left off, with DI Jimmy Perez under arrest for allegedly covering up his friend.

Rhona has worked with Jimmy for a long time and the pair have a great relationship, but she’s not afraid to tell Jimmy some hard truths.

Julie told the BBC: “Rhona’s there to keep Perez in check and bounce work off him. She is his boss after all.”

Julie Graham plays Annie Marline in Ridley (Credit: ITV)

What is Julie Graham doing now?

Julie Graham is still making appearances in many hit TV shows – and we love having her on our screens.

As well as appearing in Shetland, Julie also joined the cast of the recent crime drama Ridley.

The actress stars as Annie Marline, a friend and confidante to Ridley.

She was friends with his late wife, Kate, and a godmother to his late daughter, Ella.

She’s also the owner of Marling’s, a jazz club where Ridley often visits for a drink and a natter with Annie.

Ridley airs every Sunday at 8pm on ITV.

How old is Julie Graham and where is she from?

Julie Graham was born on July 24 1965 in Irvine, Aryshire, in Scotland.

This means that the star is 57 years old.

Julie Graham starred alongside Martin Clunes in William and Mary (Credit: ITV)

What has Julie Graham been in?

Julie’s career launched after starring in Channel 4’s Blood Red Roses in 1986.

She also appeared in the BBC series The Houseman’s Tale in 1987.

In 2003, Julie starred alongside Martin Clunes in the BAFTA-nominated William and Mary.

The series was an ITV romantic drama that followed undertaker William Shawcross who fell for midwife Mary Gilcrest.

Many TV fans will also recognise Julie from favourites like The Bill, Casualty and Doc Martin.

She also starred in the crime fiction series Queens of Mystery on Acorn TV.

Julie played the role of Cat Stone, a crime-writing aunt who helps assist Detective Sgt. Matilda Stone with her mysteries.

How much is she worth?

According to Idol Net Worth, Julie accumulated a hefty sum after her success in recent hit TV shows.

The Scottish actress is worth over £14 million.

Is Julie Graham married?

Julie Graham was married to actor Joseph A Bennett from 2002 until 2015.

The pair met while they were performing a play together and had two children together called Edie and Cyd.

Joseph appeared in a variety of films such as Howards End and The Last Minute.

He was also in the TV show The Bill.

However, in April 2015, Julie was left heartbroken after he tragically took his own life.

Scotland Yard confirmed the reports, saying: “A man in his mid-40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A report has been submitted to the coroner’s officer.”

Julie eventually moved on with Davy Croket, who helped her mend her broken heart.

Julie admitted that she wasn’t expecting to fall for someone so soon after her husband’s death, but he “makes her happy”.

Talking to the Sun, she said: “He’s just lovely, gorgeous and he makes me happy.

“Meeting somebody was the last thing I wanted to.

“I was adamant that I wanted to spend some time on my own.

“Although the year was difficult in some ways, it has been really positive too.”

The pair later got married in 2019 and are still happily together.

Read more: Shetland season 7 cast: Who is in Douglas Henshall’s final series?

The penultimate episode of Shetland airs on Wednesday 7 September 2022 on BBC One at 9pm.

Are you a fan of Julie Graham. Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.