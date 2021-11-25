Viewers of Shetland on BBC One all said the same thing after last night’s heartbreaking and shock finale (Wednesday November 24).

The sixth series wrapped things up last night and provided fans with an answer to the who killed Alex Galbraith question.

However, as the series ended on a cliffhanger viewers were up in arms at the BBC saying a seventh series will be back next year. They can’t wait that long!

Viewers were up in arms after the finale (Credit: BBC)

Shetland on the BBC: What happened in the finale?

In the finale, the mystery behind Marie-Ann Ross was finally solved – she died some 20 years ago at a drug-fuelled party attended to by Alex Galbraith, Darren Bedford and Niven Guthrie.

After she became ill and died in her sleep, Galbraith and Guthrie buried her body on the moor.

However, two decades on, Galbraith was intent on spilling the beans as to what happened.

This was too much of a risk for his wife, Eve, to take, and she was the one who shot him in order to save her political career.

Duncan turned himself in (Credit: BBC)

What’s going to happen to Jimmy and Duncan?

But there was more drama, when it was revealed Donna Killick had written to her lawyer telling him that Duncan had been threatening to poison her.

And, furthermore, that Jimmy Perez was going to cover things up and let his pal walk free.

Donna Killick got her revenge from beyond the grave.

By the end of the episode, Duncan was sitting in a jail cell and Jimmy was arrested.

And with the news that viewers would have to wait until 2022 to find out what happens to them both, they were up in arms.

#OMG @BBCOne #Shetland … you can't do this to me… make me wait until next year to see @djhenshall (aka Jimmy Perez) be questioned over the death of Donna K !

Once again another fab series, acting, scripts etc.

p.s. rooting for Duncan too @mark_bonnar @BBCDramaFans — Paul Duncan (@PaulDuncan67) November 24, 2021

Noooo! I can’t wait until next year. That was a fantastic series, I loved every minute of it, thank you. That Donna Killick is pure evil. Perez is innocent!! #Shetland — MissC 💙 (@AingealAir) November 24, 2021

OMG just watched #Shetland finale. Really don't think I can wait until next year 😱. @djhenshall #cliffhanger — Leigh Campbell-Baker (@leighislay2006) November 25, 2021

Oh no! What an ending! #Shetland Can’t wait for next year, loved this storyline — carol kennedy (@CazzaKennedy) November 25, 2021

How did viewers react to the cliffhanger?

Soon viewers took to Twitter to express their exasperation at having to wait until next year to find out what happens to Jimmy and Duncan.

