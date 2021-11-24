It’s the final episode of Shetland this week, and DI Jimmy Perez is on the verge of finally discovering who killed Alex Galbraith – find out more in this episode six preview.

The explosive finale also reveals the truth about Marie-Ann Ross’ disappearance all those years ago.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Shetland episode six preview: Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez and Alison O’Donnell as DS Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh (Credit: BBC One)

Shetland episode six preview – who killed Alex Galbraith?

The sixth and final episode of the brooding drama set in lush surrounds doesn’t disappoint.

DI Jimmy Perez is on the verge of cracking the case of who really killed Alex Galbraith.

An incident involving his father leads DI Perez to a realisation about Galbraith’s death.

Viewers know that Jimmy Perez’s dad James (Benny Young) is suffering from dementia.

One moment he appears lucid and more like himself.

At other times, though, he is confused, angry and unpredictable.

Tragically, he often forgets his wife is dead.

Of course, James’ deteriorating mental health adds pressure to Jimmy’s already stressful life.

Shetland episode six preview – Niven is arrested

Local businessman Niven Guthrie has been a suspect from day one.

He has his grubby fingers in all the local pies, and seems to be connected to the crime in some way.

He knew Alex Galbraith, and the pair were together two decades ago when Marie-Ann Ross died.

But is he a murderer?

In Shetland episode six, Niven is arrested and brought to the station for interview.

The businessman maintains a cool exterior, but what is he hiding?

Niven is arrested in Shetland episode six – but is he a murderer? (Credit: BBC One)

Shetland episode six preview – Perez arrests Darren

As well as arresting Niven, DI Jimmy Perez (Douglas Henshall) also arrests Dr Darren Bedford.

And during questioning, Perez senses the guilt in the doctor.

Dr Darren Bedford knows his wife was having an affair with Alex Galbraith.

Although he seems to have an airtight alibi.

However, was he involved in the death of Marie-Ann Ross?

Donna’s message from the grave

As Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez finally brings the investigation to a climax, there’s another complication.

Let’s call it Donna Killick’s mic drop from beyond the grave…

Jimmy has no time to rest, when it turns out dead murderer Donna has one last surprise in store.

Well, what did you expect?

Donna Killick (Fiona Bell) has been a revenge-seeking missile ever since she was released from jail.

Rather than take the blame for killing Lizzie Kilmuir, she consistently tried to blame others and play the victim.

After being diagnosed with terminal cancer, Donna was allowed to die at home.

Duncan – her ex-flame and father of her illegitimate son Alan – took pity on her and looked after her.

However, things took an ugly turn when she asked him to assist her in taking her own life…

Oh Duncan, will you ever learn not to trust a murdering witch?

Shetland concludes on Wednesday November 24 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

