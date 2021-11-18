Shetland viewers all have the same theory after episode 5 about Donna and Duncan following an emotional and enthralling instalment.

Last night (Wednesday November 17) saw Jimmy and the team edge close to finding out who killed Alex Galbraith.

But it was the storyline involving Duncan and Donna Killick that led to a bevvy of theories from viewers.

** WARNING – SPOILERS BELOW **

Has Duncan been manipulated by Donna? (Credit: BBC)

What happened in Shetand episode 5 last night?

Jimmy had warned that Duncan that Donna was out to get him, but he wouldn’t listen.

And, as the prospect of being moved from the island became a reality, she decided that she wanted to end her life in her home.

And for that, she needed Duncan’s help.

She reminded him that he had ruined her life, and he owed her.

Donna asked Duncan to post a letter to her solicitor, and then come back to help her commit suicide.

And guess what? Duncan, wracked with guilt, decided to go along with it.

Is Donna trying to get revenge beyond the grave? (Credit: BBC)

Is Duncan done for?

After seeing the powerful and emotional scenes at the end viewers came up with a theory.

They thought that Donna’s letter to her solicitor – which she asked Duncan to post – will implicate him in her suicide.

And thus taking revenge on him from beyond the grave.

It would be a fiendish plan, but one that isn’t beyond Donna’s grasp.

Donna’s revenge from beyond the grave on Duncan was that letter then #shetland — Sarah (@sarahvanpelt) November 17, 2021

Soooo, Donna is going to leave everything to Duncan then make it look like he killed her? Duncan you should have listened to Jimmy 🤦‍♀️ #Shetland — Jess (@ifeelflames) November 17, 2021

The letter is accusing Duncan of murder #Shetland — googlyeyecat 🐈 (@googlyeyecat) November 17, 2021

Well that’s Duncan framed for murder, silly boy! #Shetland — Candace Higgins (@Melt_With_You) November 17, 2021

How did viewers react to episode 5?

