Shetland series six continued on BBC One this week, and episode four was packed with shocking revelations – so here’s our review.

The latest episode, airing on Wednesday November 10 2021, saw Logan Creggan on the run from the police after the tragic shoot out at his house.

DI Jimmy Perez desperately set out to track Logan down…

But, unbeknownst to Jimmy, there’d been someone in his very own team undermining the investigation all along!

Step forward Sandy!

Here are the burning questions we have after watching episode four of Shetland on BBC One.

Logan Creggan (Stephen Cole) and Nazir Nassan (Sharif Dorani) in Shetland episode four (Credit: BBC One)

Shetland episode four review – who killed Alex Galbraith?

At the end of episode four, we’re still no closer to finding out who really killed Alex Galbraith.

Of course, Logan Creggan was previously the prime suspect for the lawyer’s murder.

But the fourth episode appeared to prove his innocence.

The bullet press in his workshop was NOT the one that made the bullets that killed Alex Galbraith.

Obviously there’s something very fish about Niven Guthrie, too.

He seems hell bent on Alex’s politician wife Eve winning the local election – at all costs.

And it was HIS car the “lynch mob” used to scare Logan Creggan.

But there’s also the Maurice Ross story which is beginning to ring alarm bells…

Shetland episode four review – how is the Maurice Ross story linked?

In episode four, Tosh visited Maurice Ross in the care home to find out why Alex Galbraith had been paying for his care.

And we’re beginning to think this isn’t just an interesting side plot.

Could the disappearance of Maurice’s daughter many years before be the key to unlocking Alex Galbraith’s murder?

Steven Robertson portrays DC Sandy Wilson in Shetland episode four (Credit: BBC One)

What is Sister Carolyn hiding?

Viewers saw Sister Carolyn receive a threatening postcard at the religious retreat on Whalsay.

She quickly packed her bags, seeming to fear for her life.

At the end of episode four, a tearful Sister Carolyn was seen burying a pendant of the cross in the earth and walking away.

She clearly knows more than she has told DI Jimmy Perez.

So who is threatening her, why is she scared of them, and will Jimmy find out the truth?

And don’t forget that weird screaming in episode two as well!

Shetland episode four review – why is Duncan helping Donna Killick?

Elsewhere in Shetland episode four, Duncan took Donna Killick out for the first time since her release from prison.

But, understandably, not everyone is as willing as he is to give the convicted murderer a second chance.

Needless to say, the little outing did not end well.

So why is Duncan spending so much time with his old flame Donna?

He seems to be the only person willing to forgive her.

We know they share a child together, and once had an affair, but she is still a murderer!

Duncan Hunter has been helping Donna Killick in Shetland, but why? (Credit: BBC One)

Shetland episode four review – will Logan Creggan be arrested?

DI Jimmy Perez finally tracked down Logan Creggan in episode four and arrested him.

But, in custody, it was clear the army veteran was not okay.

During interrogation, Logan suffered distressing flashbacks of his time in Iraq.

He admitted killing his sergeant in so-called “friendly fire” because of Sgt Miller’s abuse towards the Iraqi’s.

In sad scenes, Logan discovered his own gun had killed his son Fraser.

But will DI Jimmy Perez arrest him for murder?

Will Sandy get the sack?

In a shocking scene at the end of episode four, viewers finally discovered who had leaked the shocking images of Lizzie Kilmuir’s dead body.

The photos – stolen from the police database – had been published online as a protest against the release of Donna Killick.

Of course, Donna murdered Lizzie, but has been released as a result of her terminal cancer.

In a jaw-dropping twist, Tosh heard that it was her colleague Sandy who had leaked the photos.

Some canny viewers might have guessed he was the inside leak, as he appears to be too involved in the investigation – thanks to his friendship with the Kilmuir family.

So was it REALLY Sandy who leaked the photos, or has his account been hacked?

And will Perez’s long-running sidekick be sacked?

Douglas Henshall‘s character DI Jimmy Perez is going to be furious when he finds out!

Shetland episode four airs on Wednesday November 10 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

