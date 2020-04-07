Sherrie Hewson in tears as she can’t see terminally ill brother amid coronavirus crisis

Sherrie Hewson became emotional over not being able to see her terminally ill brother amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Benidorm actress appeared on Tuesday's Good Morning Britain to talk to Lorraine Kelly.

Sherri, 69, said her brother Brett has a brain tumour and has been taken out of hospital because his bed was needed by someone else.

Sherrie Hewson got emotional over not being able to see her brother (Credit: ITV)

What did she say?

Appearing via a video link, Sherrie said: "I have a brother who has a brain tumour in Wales and I can't see him.

"He was in hospital and he needed to be taken out of hospital because they needed a bed so he's conscious.

"They're really caring for him. Anyway, I can't see him, so I send him silly videos every day."

Sherrie hopes the pandemic will serve to shine a light on the value of the National Health Service (NHS).

The actress - who previously starred as Maureen Webster on Coronation Street - said: "I pray and hope that [this helps us] recognise our NHS - it's absolutely what we need."

Sherrie's brother has a brain tumour (Credit: ITV)

Sherrie is currently living alone apart from her family.

However, she's recently started a chat show called Wonderbirds in order to stay in touch with her friends and family.

She shared: "We talk every day, which keeps me sane. I can't see my daughter and grandchildren, they're my life and I can't hug them, I can't kiss them.

"So we talk to each other every day and we put it on Facebook.

"Now we've gone onto YouTube with Wonderbirds and it means quite a lot to people because they can talk to us."

Sherrie spoke about coping with lockdown on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Despite this, Sherrie is still finding the current lockdown to be emotionally stressful.

She said: "I'm hurting a lot, every day, and I cry a lot."

