Sheridan Smith has reportedly landed a huge new talent show role on Stars In Their Eyes.

The Sun reported that the telly favourite, 39, has signed up to be part of ITV’s reboot of the series.

Sheridan is said to have been cast as a judge for the singing programme, due to be renamed Starstruck.

The new show is expected to begin filming next May.

Sheridan Smith has been linked with a new TV judging role (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Beverley Callard’s husband new star of the show after saucy revelation

The Sun quoted a TV source as saying Sheridan is “itching” to get going.

The unnamed insider also indicated production has already been held up due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheridan is the perfect fit for the show as one of the judges.

It is believed Starstruck was due to start this year. However, the source insists the show is “back on track” and should be on the box later next year.

The source also noted BAFTA-winning actress Sheridan, who became a mum for the first time in May, is spot on for the show.

Sheridan became mum to baby Billy in May (Credit: ITV)

Read more: AJ Pritchard won’t be afraid to tell off Shane Richie on I’m A Celeb says girlfriend Abbie Quinnen

They said: “Sheridan is the perfect fit for the show as one of the judges.

“Her job will be to critique the acts and then give them advice after they have performed.”

Sheridan Smith has history of performing as a legend herself

The source also mentioned how Sheridan has experience performing as a pop legend herself.

They added: “Along with being a fantastic actress, Sheridan is a talented singer and after playing Cilla Black in the ITV show about her life, she knows a thing or two about impersonating amazing singers.”

Earlier this year, The Sun claimed a revamped Stars In Their Eyes could be a temporary replacement for The X Factor.

A source said in March: “This show is a huge deal for ITV – it’s their offering to take on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in the ratings this autumn.

“There was a huge gap to fill after they found out The X Factor wouldn’t be back and this series seems like the perfect solution.

“It’s a new take on Stars In Their Eyes. Members of the public will get dolled up and sing their idols’ songs on stage, just like the old format, but this time they’ll be judged by a celebrity panel.”

Sheridan is reported to be “itching” to get going (Credit: This Morning / YouTube)

The original run of Stars In Their Eyes was a Saturday night light entertainment fixture between 1990 and 2006.

It featured contestants having a makeover to look like their favourite singers before performing as their idols.

It was most memorably hosted by Matthew Kelly. But Leslie Crowther and Cat Deeley also presented before and after Matthew’s long stint on the show.

Harry Hill also fronted a version of the show when it was revived in 2015.

ED! has contacted a representative for ITV for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.