Sheridan Smith fans send support as she fights back tears on Starstruck

Sheridan Smith struggled to hold back tears on last night’s Startstruck as she opened up about her dad’s death.

Fans rushed to support the actress as she admitted she had given up acting after he died.

Sheridan Smith fought back tears on Starstruck (Credit: ITV)

Sheridan Smith wells up

After a performance by a group of Celine Dion superfans, Sheridan gave her critique.

“I was so spellbound by you girls,” she said.

“Esther and Frankie smashed it out of the park. I loved all of the moves. Celine is dramatic and I love that about her, you nailed it.”

But she then singled out the third performer: “And Kayla, now I’ve got to not cry when I tell you this.”

Sheridan proceeded to open up about her dad’s death.

“I lost my dad and I stopped acting because of it. You keep doing what you love because you will have made him so proud tonight.”

Sheridan offered support to the Celine Dion performer (Credit: ITV)

Fans offer support

Kayla was crying and as Sheridan tried not to sob herself, fans at home weren’t so capable.

One wrote on Twitter: “Sheridan got me crying when she mentioned her dad.”

Others said the same and many sent their support to Sheridan over her loss.

@Sheridansmith1 can totally relate to you about losing a father. I lost mine 3 years ago and it makes you just want to stop everything. Proud of you for getting back out there 💙💙💙 — 🌈🧩 Lᥲᥙrᥲ 🦋🇬🇧 (@missohlola) February 26, 2022

Totally love @Sheridansmith1 for her amazing strength in sharing her grief and loss with the #Starstruck contestants.

Acknowledging the pain but the encouragement to follow one’s heart and dreams is so important. Thanks hun for doing so. Mwah xx — Stephen Betteridge-Sorby BEM (@stejs9) February 26, 2022

@Sheridansmith1 watching Starstruck for the first time tonight and was touched by your kindness to the girl who’s mourning her dad.

Your dad will be proud of you too! (I lost my dad 15 years ago. I understand that feeling). — Marlene Woolgar (@memarwoo) February 26, 2022

@Sheridansmith1 I’ve lost my parents…this was so emotional 😢😢 — susie (@susie22784334) February 26, 2022

Sheridan talking about her dad 😭🤍🤍 so glad she decided not to give up acting. I love her so much @Sheridansmith1 #Starstruck — Michelle Pryde (@michellepryde) February 26, 2022

Sheridan making me cry oh my god 🙄😂 #Starstruck — ✨Charlie✨ (@CharlieJMUA) February 26, 2022

sheridan smith is everything #starstruck — miss jutla to you (@queenjutla) February 26, 2022

Sheridan was very close to her beloved father (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Sheridan Smith’s father die?

Sheridan’s dad, Colin, died in December 2016 after a battle with cancer.

A spokesperson for Sheridan said in a statement at the time: “Sheridan’s much loved father sadly passed away this week.”

The actress was understandably distraught and pulled out of the Royal Variety Performance that week.

She had already been away from her main role in the West End production of Funny Girl following Colin’s diagnosis.

No Return is Sheridan’s lastest ITV drama offering (Credit: ITV)

Sheridan Smith’s return to acting

Sheridan has subsequently returned to the small screen in recent months.

She has appeared in The Teacher on Channel 5 and No Return on ITV, as well as being a judge on Starstruck.

However, not everyone is thrilled to see her on the talent show, with some claiming she’s making it “The Sheridan Show”.

Others agreed and called her “overdramatic” and said she is “ruining it”.

#starstruck The Sheridan Show. She ruins it. Talk about “I Love me” — KrystalSeltz (@KrystalSeltz) February 26, 2022

This show is all about Sheridan ain’t it? 🙄 #Starstruck — Jay Baker (@jayhwarne) February 26, 2022

Anyone else think Sheridan is making starstruck all about her? #Starstruck #annoying #itsnotallaboutyou — Jayne Langley (@JayneLangley) February 26, 2022

What is Starstruck?

Starstruck on ITV is a new singing competition with a twist that sees talented members of the public transform into the world’s biggest pop stars.

The super-fans team up and go head-to-head undergoing a massive makeover as they transform into their icon before stepping onto the stage to sing one of their biggest hits.

The contestant that makes it through to the final could win a whopping £50,000.

The panel will decide their favourite team of the night before the voting audience picks just one person to go through to the series final.

