Sheridan Smith brand new drama No Return on ITV: When does it start?

Sheridan Smith will star in ITV‘s brand new four-part series No Return.

The popular TV actress has been cast in what ITV are calling “gripping event drama”.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new commission.

Sheridan Smith recently starred in her own documentary sharing her journey to motherhood (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Sheridan Smith shares cute snap from Sunday lunch with fiancé Jamie and their baby Billy

What is No Return about?

First of all, No Return is a contemporary drama focusing on an idyllic family holiday to Turkey which goes horribly wrong.

Kathy and Martin fly to Turkey for a chance to unwind and to spend some much-needed family time together.

Their son Noah, however, accepts a seemingly innocent invitation to a beach party from a fellow holidaymaker, Rosie, who is staying at the same hotel.

He is subsequently arrested and accused of committing a serious crime.

His parents must desperately fight for their 16-year-old son’s freedom.

Furthermore, they face an expensive and alien legal system, looming media coverage and resistance from fellow holidaymakers to come to their aid.

Themes revolve around parental love, guilt, grievances, and the issues around consent for teenagers.

Who stars in No Return?

Sheridan Smith plays Kathy, whose Turkish break turns into a living nightmare.

The roles of her husband Martin, and her children Noah and Jess, have not yet been confirmed.

Michelle Keegan starred in Danny Brocklehurst’s most recent drama Brassic (Image credit: Sky)

Read more: Sheridan Smith delights fans with cute photo of baby son Billy

When does No Return start?

No Return has been commissioned recently and has not started filming yet.

The series will begin filming in the summer of 2021.

The drama should appear on our screens sometime in late 2021 or early 2022.

Who wrote No Return?

Danny Brocklehurst wrote No Return.

He’s famous for Shameless, Clocking Off, Harlan Coben’s The Stranger and most recently Brassic.

He says: “No Return is truly a passion project for me.

“It’s the story of a family caught in a modern nightmare but it allows us to explore themes of parenthood, justice, addiction and consent.”

No Return will be produced by Red Production Company.

Sheridan Smith and her partner Jamie at home during lockdown in the eighth month of her pregnancy (Credit: ITV)

What is Sheridan Smith most famous for?

Sheridan Smith, 39, has been acting and singing since her first ever TV role in 1999’s Wives and Daughters.

She became well known and loved for her roles as Emma Kavanagh in The Royle Family, Janet in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and Ruth ‘Rudi’ Smith in Gavin & Stacey.

Sheridan’s portrayal of Cilla Black in ITV’s Cilla cemented her as a people’s fave.

She starred as Sam in Cleaning Up in 2019.

Sheridan’s also performed in West End musicals including Little Shop of Horrors, Legally Blonde, Funny Girl, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

She released her debut album, Sheridan, in 2017.

Sheridan released her second album, A Northern Soul, in 2018.

Who is Sheridan Smith married to?

Sheridan Smith got engaged in 2018 to insurance broker Jamie Horn, who is 10 years younger than her.

The pair got together after meeting on Tinder and subsequently got engaged after just three months together.

They welcomed their first child together in May 9 this year, during lockdown.

They named their son Billy.

She allowed cameras into her home to film Becoming Mum, which followed her journey into parenthood.

Sheridan Smith as Cilla Black in ITV’s Cilla (Credit: ITV)

Why did Sheridan Smith get an OBE?

Sheridan Smith was awarded an OBE by Prince William in May 2015 for her services to television.

She said at the time it was something she would “treasure”.

Prince William revealed he was a fan of Sheridan’s hit show Gavin & Stacey as he presented her with the OBE.

What has Sheridan Smith said about No Return?

Sheridan says: “I’m such a big fan of Danny Brocklehurst and Red Production, they make incredible dramas.

“Can’t wait to start filming on this thrilling, complex story about family finding their way through a terrifying situation.”

No Return will start filming in 2021, and will air later that year or in 2022 on ITV.

Are you looking forward to seeing Sheridan Smith in No Return? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.