Sheridan Smith: Starstruck fans all saying the same thing after last night’s show

Sheridan Smith left fans divided during last night’s Starstruck by her behaviour.

As Sherdian took her place on the judging panel on Saturday February 26 she was particularly excited by the Celine Dion acts.

But her enthusiasm has grated on some, who thing she is making it the “Sheridan Show”.

However others are totally Team Sheridan and say she can’t put a foot wrong.

Is it the Sheridan Smith Show?

Sheridan gets very excited by the singers and gives great critique, often with standing ovations.

However some fans thing her constant standing up and shrieking is a bit too much.

They also hit out at her for “disagreeing” with Adam Lambert every time.

One wrote on Twitter: “Sheridan it’s not your show…now just sit down and shut the [bleep] up.

Others agreed and called her “overdramatic” and said she is “ruining it”.

Why are Beverly and Sheridan being so overdramatic? #Starstruck — Fiona Lapham (@FiLapham88) February 26, 2022

#starstruck The Sheridan Show. She ruins it. Talk about “I Love me” — KrystalSeltz (@KrystalSeltz) February 26, 2022

Please get Sheridan Smith off #Starstruck she does my head in. She disagrees every episode with Adam Lambert, over acts at every opportunity and is look at me look at me! Painful! — Deborah (@DeboRob) February 26, 2022

Sheridan Smith overkill. Not safe to watch TV anymore with this woman on everything.#Starstruck — Andi5008 (@Andi000211) February 26, 2022

This show is all about Sheridan ain’t it? 🙄 #Starstruck — Jay Baker (@jayhwarne) February 26, 2022

Anyone else think Sheridan is making starstruck all about her? #Starstruck #annoying #itsnotallaboutyou — Jayne Langley (@JayneLangley) February 26, 2022

Sheridan is a ‘national treasure’

However, not everyone agreed with the analysis of Sheridan’s appearance.

They think she is a “national treasure” and “love how excited” she gets about the performers.

After all, she’s only trying to make them feel good and give them a confidence boost.

Sheridan Smith is a national treasure. Pass it on. #Starstruck — Rachel Woollett (@RachelWoollett) February 26, 2022

sheridan smith is everything #starstruck — miss jutla to you (@queenjutla) February 26, 2022

What is Starstruck?

Starstruck on ITV is a new singing competition with a twist that sees talented members of the public transform into the world’s biggest pop stars.

The super-fans team up and go head-to-head undergoing a massive makeover as they transform into their icon before stepping onto the stage to sing one of their biggest hits.

The contestant that makes it through to the final could win a whopping £50,000.

The panel will decide their favourite team of the night before the voting audience picks just one person to go through to the series final.

Who are the judges?

Starstruck also features an impressive panel of expert judges.

Alongside award-winning singer and actress Sheridan Smith are singer-songwriter Adam Lambert, comedian Jason Manford and musical theatre star Beverley Knight.

Olly Murs is the host.

Starstruck is on ITV on Saturday nights at 8.30pm.

