Shaun Wallace, who appears on DNA Journey tonight, keeps in shape and often wows his fans with his ripped physique.

Tonight, ITV viewers will get to see another side to Shaun as he unearths secrets from his past with his The Chase co-star Anne Hegerty.

The pair will embark on an emotional voyage of discovery, as well as coming face to face with living relatives they never knew existed.

The Chase stars Shaun and Anne star in DNA Journey tonight (Credit: ITV)

Shaun Wallace family

Shaun has previously opened up about his family, and make an emotional confession about his parents.

The quiz expert, 61, once revealed the sad reason why he would do 2,000 sit-ups a day.

Last year Shaun opened up about his fitness journey on The Chasers Road Trip: Trains, Brains and Automobiles.

He explained that his father died from motor neurone disease in 2014 and his mum battled dementia.

Shaun previously said he did 2,000 sit-ups a day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

At the time, Shaun did his gruelling workout on the programme.

He explained to the cameras: “Every morning when I wake up I do 2,000 sit ups because my mum suffers from dementia.

“My dad sadly died from motor neurone disease and it really saddened me to see them physically degenerate.”

Shaun added: “Whilst I know I can’t delay the inevitable I know I can postpone it by keeping myself physically and mentally sharp.”

Shaun said his dad sadly died from motor neurone disease (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Shaun previously spoke about losing his father.

He explained to the Express in 2018 that he rushed to the hospice where his dad was being looked after when he was told he was dying.

Shaun said: “I said my piece, I kissed him and I said my goodbyes.

“So on Father’s Day I lay flowers, say a few words and remember the things he has done for me.”

What is DNA Journey about?

Tonight’s episode of DNA Journey will see Shaun and Anne discover secrets about their past.

They’ll explore their family histories using DNA technology and genealogy.

During the show, Anne is shocked to discover Queen Elizabeth II is her 19th cousin!

DNA Journey airs on ITV, tonight (April 5), at 9pm.

