I'm A Celebrity South Africa star Shaun Ryder looking serious
TV

Shaun Ryder reveals shock weight loss on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa after exit

Shaun was booted from the show last week

By Joey Crutchley

Shaun Ryder has revealed his major weight loss since leaving I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

The 60-year-old Happy Mondays star was the first to be booted from the pre-recorded ITV spin-off series on Friday (April 28) – along with frenemy Gillian McKeith. And now Shaun, who first appeared on the OG show back in 2010, has spoken out about his new slimmed-down figure.

Shaun Ryder wearing sunglasses in I'm A Celebrity
Shaun has revealed his major weight loss since the show (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Shaun reveals major weight loss

In a new interview, Shaun revealed he has lost a whopping 2 stone as a result of using the controversial weight loss jab Ozempic – in his case for legitimate purposes. The appetite-suppressing jab is used to treat symptoms of obesity that stem from health conditions such as thyroid conditions and diabetes.

I think I was 16 stone and now I’m down to 14

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “My thyroid is underactive, so it doesn’t matter if you just eat lettuce you’ll still be [explicit] fat but since I did the jungle I’ve lost a load of weight.

“I think I was 16 stone and now I’m down to 14 because of them jabs you stick in your belly, that they say the Kardashians are on? Ozempic. I’ve been on them and I’ve lost two stone.”

Shaun Ryder on I'm A Celebrity South Africa
Shaun was booted from the show last week (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Shaun is ‘back to cycling’

Shaun also noted that taking part in the All-Stars version of I’m A Celeb was not easy given his list of conditions and ailments.

What’s more, by taking Ozempic it has allowed Shaun to resume cycling. He said: “For me it’s great. I actually get a bit of energy from it so now we’re back to cycling.” However, the Gogglebox star added how those that rely on the drug for cosmetic purposes need to get “professional help”.

The drug has swept through Hollywood so far. Mega stars such as Kim and Khloe Kardashian are reported to have taken it. But it has been slammed by some, for fears it could fuel eating disorders.

Shaun Ryder on ‘painful’ health condition

Since Sean was sent home packing, the rocker also revealed he had been struggling with his hip in the jungle.

In the first week, viewers may remember the loud cracking noise his hip made one morning after waking up. Shaun revealed it was his “worst moment.” When asked, he said: “Well apart from the hip situation, I don’t think I had a worse moment. Even with the rice and beans, it didn’t bother me.”

Read more: Gillian McKeith’s motives for signing up for I’m A Celebrity questioned as star hits back

YouTube video player

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

I'm A Celebrity... I'm A Celebrity... South Africa Shaun Ryder

Trending Articles

King Charles smiling and an ice lolly inset
UK weather: Brits brace themselves for coronation heatwave as May tipped to be a scorcher
Jamie Oliver looking downcast on outing
Jamie Oliver shares emotional tribute following sad death: ‘I can’t believe I’m writing this’
Bruno Tonioli and Amanda Holden looking shocked on BGT 2023
BGT viewers threaten to complain to Ofcom over ‘disgusting’ performance
Prince William, Princess Diana, Prince Harry during royal appearances
Princess Diana’s heartwarming confession about Queen, William and Harry revealed in unseen letter
EastEnders comp image: Keanu cutout on show background with logo
EastEnders spoilers tonight: Keanu arrested at Albie’s christening
Gillian McKeith on I'm A Celebrity South Africa
Gillian McKeith’s daughter makes shock confession about love life amid mum’s fame