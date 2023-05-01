Shaun Ryder reveals shock weight loss on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa after exit

Shaun Ryder has revealed his major weight loss since leaving I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

The 60-year-old Happy Mondays star was the first to be booted from the pre-recorded ITV spin-off series on Friday (April 28) – along with frenemy Gillian McKeith. And now Shaun, who first appeared on the OG show back in 2010, has spoken out about his new slimmed-down figure.

Shaun has revealed his major weight loss since the show (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Shaun reveals major weight loss

In a new interview, Shaun revealed he has lost a whopping 2 stone as a result of using the controversial weight loss jab Ozempic – in his case for legitimate purposes. The appetite-suppressing jab is used to treat symptoms of obesity that stem from health conditions such as thyroid conditions and diabetes.

I think I was 16 stone and now I’m down to 14

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “My thyroid is underactive, so it doesn’t matter if you just eat lettuce you’ll still be [explicit] fat but since I did the jungle I’ve lost a load of weight.

“I think I was 16 stone and now I’m down to 14 because of them jabs you stick in your belly, that they say the Kardashians are on? Ozempic. I’ve been on them and I’ve lost two stone.”

Shaun was booted from the show last week (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Shaun is ‘back to cycling’

Shaun also noted that taking part in the All-Stars version of I’m A Celeb was not easy given his list of conditions and ailments.

What’s more, by taking Ozempic it has allowed Shaun to resume cycling. He said: “For me it’s great. I actually get a bit of energy from it so now we’re back to cycling.” However, the Gogglebox star added how those that rely on the drug for cosmetic purposes need to get “professional help”.

The drug has swept through Hollywood so far. Mega stars such as Kim and Khloe Kardashian are reported to have taken it. But it has been slammed by some, for fears it could fuel eating disorders.

Shaun Ryder on ‘painful’ health condition

Since Sean was sent home packing, the rocker also revealed he had been struggling with his hip in the jungle.

In the first week, viewers may remember the loud cracking noise his hip made one morning after waking up. Shaun revealed it was his “worst moment.” When asked, he said: “Well apart from the hip situation, I don’t think I had a worse moment. Even with the rice and beans, it didn’t bother me.”

