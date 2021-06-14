Sharon Horgan stars in Together on BBC Two: How old is she and who’s her ex-husband?

Sharon Horgan is currently starring in BBC Two’s relatable feature film Together about a relationship struggling to survive lockdown – but who is her real life husband?

How old is she and what else has she been in?

The writer and actress is famous for writing Motherland and Catastrophe.

Sharon Horgan and James McAvoy star in Together (Credit: BBC Two)

Who is Sharon Horgan and what is she famous for?

Sharon Horgan is known for being an actress, writer, comedian and producer.

She is perhaps most famous for the comedy series Pulling, which she wrote and starred in from 2006 to 2009.

Sharon went on to write and star in Catastrophe from 2015 to 2019.

She also created the HBO comedy series Divorce starring Sarah Jessica Parker.

Sharon has appeared in dozens of films, including Game Night, Military Wives and Man Up.

She’s starred as Queen Dagmar in Disenchantment, Danielle in Criminal: UK, Shona in This Way Up, and Helen Stephens in Dead Boss.

Sharon is also the well respected and award-winning creator and writer of Motherland.

And for that alone, we thank her endlessly!

How old is Sharon and where is she from?

Sharon Lorencia Horgan was born on July 13 1970 in Hackney London.

She is currently 50 years old.

Although she was born in London, Sharon is of Irish descent.

Her mum Ursula (née Campbell) is from County Kildare.

Sharon’s dad John Horgan is from New Zealand.

When she was four years old, Sharon’s parents moved the family to Bellewstown, County Meath, Ireland, to run a turkey farm.

Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney in Catastrophe, but who is her real life husband? (Credit: Channel 4)

Is she related to Shane Horgan?

Sharon’s younger brother Shane is a former international rugby union player.

He played wing and centre for Leinster and Ireland.

He is now a rugby analyst for RTÉ Sports.

Her other younger brother is podcaster Mark Horgan.

Sharon Horgan husband: Will there be any more Catastophe?

Sadly, Sharon and co-writer Rob Delaney have said there’ll be no more series of Catastophe.

The show first came out in January 2015, and went on to have four series in all.

Catastrophe season four premiered in March 2018.

Just before the premiere, the show’s official Twitter account released a statement that the fourth season would be the last.

This decision was partly influenced by the death of one of its stars Carrie Fisher, who played Mia.

The series famously ended on a cliffhanger as Sharon and Rob waded into the sea…

Sharon Horgan is the female lead in Together (Credit: BBC Two)

Sharon Horgan husband – is she married?

The actress married businessman Jeremy Rainbird on October 16 2005 at Chelsea Register Office, London.

The couple lived in Victoria Park Hackney, London, and had two daughters.

However, they divorced in 2019.

Talking about life after divorce, she told The Telegraph: “You have to be way more organised and you have to plan in advance.

“If you think you’re going to be filming in Ireland for three weeks, you’d better make sure that your co-parent knows about it.”

She adds: “But it’s good. I’m having to grow up.

“Jeremy would probably laugh at that because I still have an enormous amount to learn and my girls tell me regularly that I don’t know how to ‘work’ the house, like it’s a Hoover or something.”

She hasn’t revealed if she is in a new relationship.

Together on BBC Two – what’s it about?

Sharon Horgan and James McAvoy star as a couple who are forced to re-evaluate their unhappy relationship through lockdown.

Their already rocky partnership threatens to come apart completely when Covid rears its ugly head and forces the UK into lockdown in March 2020.

But their enforced time together brings them into close contact again – with unexpected consequences.

Billed as a comedy drama, we’d argue it’s more drama – often devastating at that.

Imagine a Talking Heads episode, only with a couple talking to camera.

And their seemingly often ignored son Arthur/Artie lingers sadly in the background in sometimes heartbreaking scenes.

Prepare to laugh and cry.

Together airs on Thursday June 14 2021 at 9pm on BBC Two.

