Sharon Gaffka was the first of the Love Island contestants to be announced this year.

It’s only a matter of days until the ITV2 reality series kicks off again.

Ahead of the new series of Love Island, here’s everything you need to know about Sharon, her job and her past connections.

Sharon Gaffka is hoping to find on Love Island (Credit: ITV)

Love Island: Who is Sharon Gaffka? What’s her job?

Originally from Oxford, Sharon works as a civil servant for the Department of Transport.

Opening up about her job, she said: “I’ve been a civil servant since I was 18. I’ve worked in lots of different departments.

“I’ve been doing Brexit policy for the last year, I did a stint during the coronavirus pandemic in the Department of Health so I was helping deliver testing kits and managing the operations.

“It’s been an intense year!”

Meanwhile, Sharon, 25, also previously competed in beauty pageants.

Molly-Mae and I had the same pageant director.

The Islander, who is an ambassador for The Young Women’s Trust, won Miss International UK in 2018.

And she even has connections to a former villa star.

“I used to do pageants,” Sharon revealed.

“Molly-Mae Hague and I had the same pageant director. I was Miss International UK.”

Who has Sharon Gaffka dated? What has she been up to?

According to Sharon’s Instagram account, the soon-to-be star is certainly living her best life.

She’s often spotted on glamorous nights out with friends, as well as a holiday to Greece last year.

Sharon has also shared a number of shots from her pageant days.

However, there’s no mention of any ex-boyfriend.

Speaking about her ideal man ahead of the villa, she said: “I have this thing where if something doesn’t work out with one person, I’ll try and go for the other extreme to see if that works out.

“I tend to date someone who is taller than me even though my last long-term partner he was actually someone who was shorter than me. I’m quite an intellectual person so I want someone who can kind of match that.”

What has Sharon said about joining Love Island?

Despite appearing confident, Sharon revealed it’s often her downfall when it comes to dating.

She admitted: “I find in my relationships my assertiveness and my strong sense of self can get in the way sometimes.

“Maybe some guys feel emasculated by me. The right guy and a confident man would be able to accept that and take that in his stride.”

But it appears Sharon is doing all she can to find her perfect man.

In addition, the star said: “It’s been a bit of a running joke between my friendship group for a while that I should apply, probably because I’m the most outrageous one out of the group.

“But also because of COVID and the lockdown, I’m the only single one in my friendship group.

“They’re either married or planning on getting married. I don’t want to be the only one in the group chat that is single anymore!”

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 28th June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

