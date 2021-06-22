Shannon Singh is set to join Love Island in the next few days – but who exactly is she?

The glamour model will be one of the first islanders to step foot into this year’s villa.

But what should we expect from Shannon?

Shannon is an OnlyFans model (Credit: ITV)

Shannon Singh and Britain’s Got Talent

Shannon, 22, was born in Fife, Scotland.

She first started her career as a glamour model when she turned 18 years old.

After a year on the job, she decided to pivot to more commercial styles of modelling.

However, Shannon is far from embarrassed about her former career choices.

Read more: Love Island star Hugo Hammond leaves viewers gushing as fans react to line-up

“I loved those days, I’ve got nothing to be ashamed of, they were my glory days,” she said.

In fact, it was Shannon’s mum who urged her to begin glamour modelling.

Shannon has also worked as an OnlyFans model.

When she was 11, Shannon auditioned for BGT and sang in front of Alesha Dixon.

She actually got through, but then she says she “chickened out” last minute.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @shannonsinghhh

Who has Shannon Singh dated?

Shannon has been single for about a year.

She previously spent a big portion of her teens in a string of relationships and revealed that she wanted the last year to be about her.

“I’ve seen guys, but I wanted a year to myself to make sure I know what I want going forward,” explained the model.

However, that likely won’t last for long.

Read more: Love Island news: Bosses issue trolling warning to fans ahead of new series

Shannon has revealed that ahead of the show she’s already been getting attention from famous men.

“I’ve got quite a lot of people who’ve been in my DMs… some I can’t even say,” she told The Sun.

“A few footballers!”

Shannon began glamour modelling at 18 (Credit: ITV)

What has Shannon said about appearing on Love Island?

Shannon might be a model, but when it comes to a man it’s not all about looks for her.

“I don’t feed off looks, I feed off energy, I need someone with personality. Just someone I can have fun with,” she said.

“Looks – obviously, they’ve got to be handsome, but if he’s a handsome hunk but it’s like talking to a brick wall and I’d rather watch paint dry, it’s not going to be great.”

She added: “I’m not just going to go with anyone because they’re convenient. I need to make sure they’re for me.”

Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday, June 28 on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.