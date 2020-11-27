Shane Richie has been busy causing controversy on this year’s I’m A Celebrity, and it’s sparked viewers to take a deep dive into his past.

The EastEnders star has been in the public eye for a few decades now, but he’s best known for playing Alfie Moon on the BBC soap.

However, he wasn’t always bagging the big-name jobs…

Shane Richie won’t be happy that his soap powder ad is going viral (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What is the Shane Richie soap power ad?

Shane’s first acting experience came in 1978 when he appeared in an episode of Grange Hill.

However, apart from a couple of other cameos here and then, Shane didn’t start to become well-known until 1995.

His big break came in 1995 when he began presenting ITV game show Lucky Numbers.

But just before that, he bagged himself a role in a hilarious Daz advert.

You can watch the Shane Richie soap powder ad below:

Sadly for Shane, as a practically unknown face at the time, the advert didn’t go quite as planned.

In the clip, Shane had to knock on the doors of strangers and ask “how white are your whites?”

It turns out people aren’t fond of being asked to show their dirty laundry on TV. As a result, he kept getting the door slammed in his face.

That didn’t seem to matter to Daz though, and Shane quickly became the face of the brand in their TV adverts.

He later claimed they almost ruined his acting career.

The actor can currently be seen in I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

What else has Shane Richie acted in?

Shane’s career has come a long way since his soap ad.

When Lucky Numbers came to an end, the actor had a few years off before returning with his iconic role in EastEnders.

He set his sights on Hollywood in 2006 when he voiced the main character in animation hit Flushed Away.

Aside from EastEnders, he’s made appearances on Benidorm, Skins, Minder and 2016 anthology series Moving On.

Shane was once married to Coleen Nolan (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Is Shane Richie married?

Shane Richie is currently married to Christie Goddard.

Christie is an actress who has starred in the likes of American Daylight and Hustle.

The happy couple tied the knot in 2007.

They have three children together; Mackenzie Blue, Lolita Bell and Romani-Skye Angel Shelley.

Shane also has two children from his previous marriage to Coleen Nolan, Shane Roche Jr and Jake Roche.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.