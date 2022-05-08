Shane Richie is 15 years into his second marriage to actress Christie Goddard.

EastEnders star Shane, 58, was previously married to Loose Women regular Coleen Nolan between 1990 and 1999.

That marriage ended in divorce, with reports suggesting the former celebrity couple split two years earlier due to his cheating.

However, although Coleen has addressed Shane’s infidelity on TV several times over the years, she has also previously claimed Bradley Walsh had a view.

As Shane appears on Tipping Point: Lucky Stars this weekend, here’s a little more about how The Chase host Bradley factored in.

Shane Richie reflected on his first marriage in his 2003 autobiography (Credit: YouTube)

Shane Richie’s marriage to Coleen Nolan

It has been reported that both Shane and Coleen were unfaithful during their time together.

Shane admitted in his 2003 autobiography Rags to Richie that he cheated on his then-wife with dancer Claire Taylor.

And in her own 2014 memoir, No Regrets, Coleen also confirmed her own affair – and indicated pal Bradley dropped Shane in it as she expressed her regrets.

Coleen Nolan claimed she discussed her marriage with Bradley Walsh (Credit: YouTube)

‘Opening up’ to Bradley

Coleen is thought to have suspected Shane but was apparently reluctant to believe any rumours.

She wrote in her book how she felt at the time that her being unfaithful when on tour in the 1990s wasn’t a secret.

I feel so guilty.

And she also detailed how she opened up to Bradley.

Coleen wrote: “Bradley and I got on very well, as he’d previously dated my sister Bernie.

“So one day when we were sitting outside on the prom, I told him: ‘I feel so guilty, but I have all these feelings for him.'”

Bradley Walsh reportedly told Coleen her husband at the time wasn’t ‘innocent’ (Credit: YouTube)

Bradley’s response

But Bradley suggested Shane had also cheated.

Coleen recalled in her book: “‘I’m not being funny, Coleen,’ Bradley replied. ‘I get on great with Shane, but you don’t need to feel as guilty as you do. He’s not so innocent either.'”

Coleen’s book continued: “‘Well, you might be right, Bradley,’ I sighed. “But I can’t make a fuss about rumours, particularly after what I’ve been doing.'”

Coleen, who shares two sons with Shane, later went on to marry Ray Fensome. They divorced in 2018.

Tipping Point: Lucky Stars airs on ITV, Sunday May 8, at 7pm.

