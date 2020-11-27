I’m A Celebrity viewers were left intrigued last night (Thursday, November 26) when they spotted Shane Richie and Vernon Kay having a chat on the sly.

The stars had just discovered who would be doing the next trial when the camera panned across the group – and caught the two blokes having a private conversation.

Fans immediately assumed their nattering was about Shane’s apparent dislike of AJ Pritchard, while others weren’t so sure…

Vernon was spotted having a secretive chat with Shane (Credit: ITV)

What were Vernon Kay and Shane Richie chatting about?

Sadly, the microphones failed to pick up what the pair were being so secretive about.

As a result, it’s left viewers at home speculating what was really going on. The convo came just after Ant and Dec revealed Shane and AJ would be doing the next trial.

One confused viewer tweeted: “Are we just going to ignore those little whispers between Vernon and Shane after that announcement? Twitter, I want to know what they said!”

Another viewer responded: “I know! Spill the tea!”

“Was Shane having a little [bleep] with Vernon about AJ then?” said a third.

Others even thought the pair’s microphones had been turned off, although that didn’t appear to be the case.

“Why did Shane and Vernon’s mic go off for this secret conversation which was obviously about AJ” questioned a fan.

Shane’s behaviour in the camp has left viewers divided (Credit: ITV)

Why aren’t Shane and AJ getting along?

Earlier this week, AJ was left unimpressed when Shane refused to clean the dishes because he didn’t have any warm water.

As the two seemed to begin to argue, Shane told some of his other campmates: “This is where people get [bleep] with each other.”

Things then got worse on Thursday night’s show (November 26) when Shane decided to throw his dish on the ground.

It was AJ’s job to wash up after dinner, and Shane seemed to get delight out of rubbing him the wrong way in the process.

AJ had a face like thunder, and viewers were quick to notice and share memes on social media.

