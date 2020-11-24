Shane Richie didn’t win any fans on I’m A Celeb tonight (November 24).

The one-time EastEnders actor took part in both the Castle Coin Challenge and the Bushtucker Trial.

And many took to Twitter to vent their frustration at the amount of screen time he’s been getting.

Viewers have said Shane has had too much airtime on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What happened to Shane on tonight’s I’m A Celeb?

Shane took part in the Castle Coin Challenge mid-way through tonight’s show.

He partnered up with Giovanna who was dressed as a knight and had to help get him out of jail.

However, many Brits took to Twitter and declared she should’ve left him there.

“Couldn’t we just keep Shane locked in there?” said one.

“I’d just leave Shane in there, just walk away Giovanna,” another pleaded.

“If I was her I’d leave Shane in there and go back to camp!” another declared.

Sadly for them, Giovanna freed Shane and they both headed back to camp – without their marshmallow treat.

He first took part in the Castle Coin Challenge (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

‘I hate him!’

However, it wasn’t long before Shane was back on screen again, taking part in his Bushtucker Trial.

“Shane getting lots of screen time tonight?! No thanks,” said one viewer.

“Why is Shane doing the Castle Coin Challenge AND the trial? I hate him,” said another.

Next was Shane’s Bushtucker Trial (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Why have viewers turned on Shane?

It appears viewers took exception to Shane’s comments on last night’s show and have taken a dislike to him.

After Jessica and AJ returned from the previous night’s trial with a disappointing number of stars, Shane decided to have a bit of a gossip session with Vernon.

Why is Shane doing the Castle Coin Challenge AND the trial? I hate him.

He told him that Jessica, who found just one star during the trial, was “cut from the same cloth as Jordan” because of how they’ve both reacted in trials.

Shane added: “I say this every year I watch it, why do you do it? You know what’s gonna happen.”

“I don’t even wanna watch Shane any more after seeing his true colours,” said one I’m A Celeb fan.

“Really gone off Shane after last night,” another declared.

How did Shane do in the Bushtucker Trial?

Viewers took to Twitter with glee when Shane screamed his way though his Cruel Jewels trial.

However, they were laughing on the other side of their faces when he headed back to camp a hero with all 12 stars.

I’m A Celebrity – Get Me Out Of Here! airs on ITV every night.

