Shamima Begum interview on GMB sparks Ofcom complaints

Good Morning Britain has been hit by complaints after it aired a controversial interview with former ISIS member, Shamima Begum.

ITV’s flagship breakfast show GMB welcomed the polarising guest earlier this month.

And now viewers have complained about her appearance.

Shamima Begum interview on GMB

The 22-year-old was interviewed on the show by Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley on September 15.

And during the interview – beamed live from a detention camp in Syria – Ms Begum apologised to the British public for running away from her east London home and joining the terror group.

At the time, viewers took to the social media to complain that Ms Begum shouldn’t be given airtime.

And now they’ve taken things a step further.

Interview sparks complaints

The Sun reports that 273 complaints have been made by viewers to TV’s regulatory body.

The complaints mirrored many who watched the show at the time.

“Why on earth are @GMB giving Shamima Begum air time?????” one angry viewer wrote on Twitter.

“She made her choice when she left England. Why the F should we give her a 2nd chance???”

Another said: “She is a terrorist & a National security risk in a Nike baseball cap #ffs stop pumping her story.”

ED! has contacted reps for Ofcom and GMB for comment.

What did Shamima say in her Good Morning Britain interview?

During the interview, Ms Begum told Susanna and Richard: “I know it’s very hard for the British people to try and forgive me because they have lived in fear of Isis and lost loved ones because of Isis.

“But I also have lived in fear of Isis and I also lost loved ones because of Isis, so I can sympathise with them in that way.

“I say from the bottom of my heart that I am so sorry if I ever offended anyone by coming here, if I ever offended anyone by the things I said.”