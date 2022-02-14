Shakespeare & Hathaway cast: Who are the guests in season 4?

Shakespeare & Hathaway – Private Investigators season 4 has finally arrived on BBC One (Monday, February 14) with an amazing cast.

A delight for fans of cosy crime drama!

The Stratford-upon-Avon-based series stars two of Britain’s best-known faces and a plethora of guest stars.

So what’s the lowdown for season 4? Who’s going to appear?

Shakespeare & Hathaway cast for season 4

Former EastEnders star Jo Joyner and former Waterloo Road and The Syndicate star Mark Benton reprise their roles as Luella Hathaway and Frank Shakespeare respectively.

In an interview with ED! and other journalists, Jo said: “Mark is an incredibly generous actor with no huge ego. That always makes it easier because you’re on an equal footing.

Mark added: “Jo is amazing, too.”

Sebastian in one of his disguises (Credit: BBC)

Who are the regulars in Shakespeare & Hathaway?

Aside from Frank and Lu, there are other characters that appear on a regular basis.

As ever they’re joined by their undercover assistant and master of disguise, Sebastian Brudenell.

Sebastian is played by Patrick Walshe McBride, who has also appeared in Lewis and Dracula.

“He’s the third cog in the wheel,” Mark says.

In the past Roberta Taylor (Irene Raymond in EastEnders) and Tomos Eames were also part of the recurring cast.

Tracy Ann Oberman guests stars in series 4 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who are the guest stars in season 4?

Guest stars in season 4 include former I’m A Celebrity campmate and West End musical star Ruthie Henshall, Charlotte Avery (who played Tina Stewart in EastEnders) and former Strictly contestant Danny John-Jules.

And that’s just episode two.

In episode four, former Corrie actress Caroline O’Neill (who played Andrea Clayton) portrays a tattooist. Caroline’s credits also include Endeavour (where she played Win Thursday) and Last Tango In Halifax.

Then, in episode five, reality star Jodie Prenger plays a slimming club owner, and Jo’s former EastEnders colleague Tracy-Ann Oberman also appears.

Award-winning deaf actress Gabrielle Leon plays an actor’s friend who gets caught up in a case further down the line. Gabrielle played Jade Lovall in Casualty and left the show last year.

Another former Casualty/Holby City actress – Elizabeth Cadwallader – appears in the final episode.

Also look out for Marion Bentley – who played the Queen Mother in series three and four of The Crown.

Timothy West in Shakespeare & Hathaway (Credit: BBC)

Who else has appeared in Shakespeare & Hathaway?

You can always guarantee that Shakespeare & Hathaway will have rafts of recognisable names as guest stars.

And a scan through previous episodes reveals some very famous faces.

Series three had some great names.

Former EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite appeared as a “feisty tiger mum”.

More Albert Square alumni also appeared in that third series – Josie Lawrence, Steve John Shepherd and Madhav Sharma.

And comedian Vic Reeves said of his role in the show: “It was one of my best acting experiences of last year, working with one of my best friends Mark Benton. And my new friend Jo Joyner.”

But that wasn’t all for series three – All Creatures Great And Small legend Christopher Timothy guested, as did former Corrie legend Sally Lindsay.

Rewind to series one, and there was veteran actor Timothy West, Gray O’Brien (who starred as Tony Gordon in Corrie).

Also in that series was comic actress Morgana Robinson and former This Life star Ramon Tikaram, former Emmerdale star Karl Davis (Robert Sugden) and Casualty favourite Chizzy Akudolu.

On to series two, and we loved appearances by Corrie’s Ray Fearon and Sian Reeves.

Shakespeare & Hathaway is on BBC One at 2.15pm on Monday, February 14.