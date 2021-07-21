Sexy Beasts: How does Netflix dating show work and who’s the narrator?

Sexy Beasts is dropping on Netflix today – bringing a bizarre new twist to the dating show format along with it.

Wearing Hollywood-level make-up and bringing a lot of guts, the stars really need to use their animal instincts to find a match.

So how exactly does the game work?

Here’s everything you need to know about the format of the game.

New dating show Sexy Beasts is coming to Netflix (Credit: Netflix)

How does Sexy Beasts work?

Based in London, Sexy Beasts focuses on one singleton, who has three potential love matches to choose from.

All hiding their identities in intricate masks, for the first round, they get to know each other on drinks dates to get to know each other.

After that, they head to the mysterious Sexy Beasts manor. Once there, the person decides the first suitor to eliminate.

Who will find their perfect match? (Credit: Netflix)

Once they’re given the boot, the true identity of the suitor is revealed to the remaining participants.

For round two, the hopeful heads on two dates – wherever they see fit.

This could be bowling, an amusement park, or an art drawing class.

It’s only once the second dates are completed that the winner is chosen.

Back at the manor, the singleton finally reveals their identity, and get to see who they’ve been dating for the past few days.

Rob Delaney narrates the dating series (Picture: CoverImages)

Who’s the narrator?

Guiding us through all the fun of the masked dating scene is comedian Rob Delaney.

He is best known for starring in Catastrophe, and appearing in Hollywood flicks including Deadpool 2 and Life After Beth.

Delaney also frequently appears on panel shows in the UK, including 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Would I Lie To You? and The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year.

Born in the US, he currently resides in the UK.

Sexy Beasts season one is available now on Netflix.

