Sexy Beasts: What Devil Emma actually looks like and where to find her on Instagram

Sexy Beasts on Netflix takes blind dating to a whole new level – with Devil Emma the first to take the plunge in a quest for love.

Thanks to Hollywood-level prosthetics, no one knows what their potential suitors look like until right at the last moment.

For Emma, her choices were a pink-suited mouse with a mullet, a Greek statue, and a baboon.

Here’s what she actually looks like – and where to find her on Instagram.

Emma had three masked bachelors fighting for her attention (Credit: Netflix)

Who’s the real ‘Devil Emma’?

Emma Papatzanaki is a 22-year-old model living in New York.

She is of Greek heritage, and was raised there before moving to the States.

On top of being a model, she is also a vlogger, documenting major life moments on YouTube.

She appeared on the show on a mission to look for ‘the one’, and wanting people to see past her model good looks.

Emma dressed as a devil for the Netflix dating show (Credit: Netflix)

Where can you find Emma on Instagram?

Emma’s Instagram account is @emmapapatzanaki.

Her YouTube channel, with beauty, fashion, and lifestyle vlogs is also available here.

Will there be a Sexy Beasts season 2?

According to reports, season two has already been given the go-ahead by Netflix, and will air later this year.

In the meantime, the first full season is available on Netflix.

Clips of the original series, which first aired on BBC Three in 2014, are available on the BBC website.

Sexy Beasts season one is available now on Netflix.

