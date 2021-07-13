With Sex/Life ending on a hell of a cliffhanger, Netflix viewers have been asking one thing: is that penis actually real? Also, will there be a Sex/Life season two?

Well, we still don’t have any definitive answers to either, unfortunately.

But actress Sarah Shahi, who plays leading lady Billie, has teased fans with what the future could hold.

Here’s everything we know…

Billie and Brad are dicing with danger (Credit: Netflix)

Will there be a Sex/Life season 2?

Well, at the moment it seems that everybody – including the cast – is in the dark about whether there will be a Sex/Life season 2.

In an Instagram Q+A, Sarah was asked about season 2, and she responded: “Fingers crossed! We’ve been in the Top Ten for over a week in 86 countries, including the US and that’s bananas!

“But Netflix also really cares how many people watch the whole thing in the first 28 days, so encourage your friends to finish if they haven’t yet.”

Sarah teased what’s to come with season 2 (Credit: Netflix)

What is Sex/Life about?

For those living under a rock, Sex/Life is the story of Billie, a suburban mother-of-two who is missing the hedonistic days of her youth.

Most of all, she misses Brad, her electric, high-powered music producer boyfriend who she hasn’t seen in eight years.

But one day, he reenters her life – and memories of their insatiable sex life soon flood her brain.

This doesn’t sit will with her straight-laced husband Cooper, who takes drastic action in order to feel back in control of his marriage and life.

Can a woman have the perfect marriage and the perfect sex life to boot?

Billie and Brad’s insatiable connection was too strong to ignore (Credit: Netflix)

What happened at the end of season one?

At the end of season one, it seemed that Cooper and Billie had their marriage back on track. She even returned to Columbia University to complete her PhD.

After both becoming tempted by other people, the pair vowed to fight for each other in order to work through their problems.

However, in the final minutes of the show, Billie was seen running through New York to Brad, finally giving in to her desire to be with him.

Cooper clearly hadn’t forgiven her either, and it was revealed he was tracking her on his phone.

Insisting she just wanted sex and had no intention of leaving her family, the series ended with Billie telling Brad: “Now, f**k me.”

Sex/Life is available now on Netflix.

