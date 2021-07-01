Sex/Life episode 3 on Netflix has put Adam Demos in the strange position of having his manhood trend worldwide.

Thankfully for the Aussie actor it’s for good reason.

However, with the world now clamouring to see even more of Adam, not that we’re sure that’s even possible, we’ve got the perfect show for you to watch.

Before finding fame on Netflix, Adam had a starring role in a very raunchy cable series in the US.

Adam Demos was perpetually shirtless on Unreal (Credit: Amazon Prime UK)

Sex/Life episode 3: Other shows Adam Demos has been naked on

He played a hunky vegan named August on the critically acclaimed show Unreal.

The show revolved around two reality show producers who would do anything to have their series, Everlasting, be number one in the ratings.

Based on shows such as The Batchelor and created by former reality show producers, the fictional series gives a dark insight into what goes on behind the scenes.

There’s murder, affairs, manipulation and, as you can imagine on a show centred around 12 hot men, lots of raunchy behaviour.

Adam’s co-star, actress Constance Zimmer, said the first scene she ever shot with Adam was when he was completely naked.

Adam is used to filming raunchy scenes (Credit: Amazon Prime UK)

“He was not wearing any clothes,” she told The Binge.

“I told him that we just had to get through this together. I said that the better we are at this, the less times we have to do it. That sex scene was the first scene we shot together!”

Adam added: “People ask if you get carried away. But you’ve got sound guys and cameramen right around you with big beards. That’s a bit of a turn off. So it’s very mechanical.”

Unreal is available on Amazon Prime in the UK (Credit: Amazon Prime UK)

At the time of its debut, Forbes called Unreal “one of the best new shows of the summer because it embraces the insanity it presents on-screen”.

It holds a whopping 98% on Rotten Tomatoes too, so you’re getting nudity and quality entertainment!

A must for fans of Sex/Life!

Sex/Life is available to stream on Netflix worldwide now. Unreal season 1-4 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.