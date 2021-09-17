Sex Education season 3: Who is Jemima Kirke, what else has she starred in and who does she play?

Moordale School is under new management – with Jemima Kirke joining Sex Education season 3 as the new headmistress, Hope.

Hope thinks she’s cool and down with the kids, but her influence has major repercussions for everyone.

But Jemima might be recognisable to many viewers already. This could be down to her stand-out fashion sense, or her killer previous roles.

Here’s where you may recognise her from, and what you need to know.

Jemima Kirke’s Hope has her hands full as the new headmaster of Moordale (Credit: Netflix)

Who is Jemima Kirke?

Jemima Kirke is an English-American actress who was raised in New York City.

She comes from a rock n roll background, with her father, Simon Kirke, the drummer of Bad Company. Her mum, Lorraine, owns a fashion boutique that was used frequently by the designers of Sex and The City.

Jemima has two sisters – Lola and Domino. Their names are the inspiration behind her mum’s store name, Geminola, as a result.

Initially training as an artist, Jemima agreed to her first acting role as a favour to her pal, Lena Dunham, for her first feature Tiny Furniture.

The close pals work together frequently. Most notably, Jemima’s role as Jessa Johansson in Lena’s smash-hit series, Girls.

She has also hit headlines for her standout fashion sense – including wearing a matching rubber dress with to the MET Gala bearing the words ‘looner’. She’s also appeared in Vogue Magazine.

The actress shot to fame for her role in Girls (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Jemima starred in?

Girls – which ran from 2012 to 2016 – remains Jemima’s best-known role.

In 2018, she joined forces with Emma Stone and Jonah Hill in Netflix series, Maniac.

As well as this, Zayn Malik and Sia used Jemima in their music video for From Dusk Til Dawn.

Next, she’ll play Melissa in the adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends.

The series is currently being filmed and is set for release in 2022.

What does Hope have planned for Moordale? (Credit: Netflix)

Who does she play in Sex Education?

In season three, Jemima plays Hope – the new headmaster at Moordale School.

Given the mission to rebrand the school after its dubbed the ‘sex school’, Hope soon cracks down on the kids’ behaviour.

However, things soon escalate as she starts taking away their autonomy – putting them in uniforms and giving the once bright school a dull makeover.

How will the teens react? We’ll soon find out.

Sex Education season 3 is available now on Netflix.

