Sex and the City reboot: Everything we know about new episodes

Sex and the City is finally coming back for new episodes after being rumoured throughout 2020.

The original show ran from 1998 to 2004 and spawned two movies and a cult following that hasn’t died down to this day.

After rumours about the third movie hung around for years, HBO fans are finally getting what they’ve been waiting for.

The show will act as a sequel miniseries that will pick up with the legendary friendship group in modern-day New York.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davies are all reprising their roles as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte.

However, as many know by now, Kim Cattrall will not be part of the Sex and The City cast.

The girls are back… without Kim Cattrall (Credit: HBO)

When is the Sex and the City reboot released and where can I watch it?

Sarah Jessica Parker revealed that production had begun in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Clearly, she let slip too soon!

The post showed the exterior of her character’s apartment block.

Her caption read: “Pure coincidence AND JUST LIKE THAT, we find ourselves on this street called Perry the night before it all begins again. MPK [Michael Patrick King, writer and director], here we go. And I’m thrilled and terrified.”

The new Sex and the City reboot was first announced just days after Christmas 2020.

As a result, with production only just beginning, it’s unlikely that fans will get to watch the first episode until early 2022.

When it is released, Sex and the City: And Just Like That will be available to watch on HBO Max in the US.

There’s currently no word on a UK broadcaster, but HBO shows tend to air on Sky Atlantic.

Who else is in the cast?

Aside from the main actresses, there’s plenty of familiar faces returning too.

Mr Big will be making a comeback, with it being confirmed recently that actor Chris Noth is being welcomed back.

Executive producer Michael Patrick King recently told Deadline: “I’m thrilled to be working with Chris again on And Just Like That. How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex and the City story without our Mr Big?”

Kim declined to be part of the reboot and has insisted she isn’t friends with the cast (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Carrie’s ex-boyfriend, Aiden (John Corbett) is set to return for a least three episodes.

Grey’s Anatomy star Sara Ramìrez has been cast as Che Diaz. Che will be a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian who will feature Carrie on her podcast.

“Everyone at And Just Like That … is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the Sex and the City family,” said executive producer Michael King.

“Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama – and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show.”

