Sex Actually with Alice Levine on C4: Who is Alice Levine, how old is she, and who is her rock musician boyfriend?

Alice Levine hosts Channel 4’s new documentary series Sex Actually – but who is she, and what’s she famous for?

How old is she, and who is her rock musician boyfriend?

During her career, Alice has worn many hats.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Sex Actually with Alice Devine – Alice in bed with Kayla and Jack (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Alice Levine?

Alice Levine is best known for being a radio and television presenter.

But she’s also a narrator, comedian and foodie.

Her first TV job was hosting Celebrity Bites for MTV, which later led to other shows including coverage of the EMAs.

Alice has hosted Big Brother’s Bit on the Side with Jamie East, and was even one of the voices on Big Brother, chatting to the housemates in the famous diary room chair.

In January 2013, Alice Levine joined BBC Radio One to present a show with Phil Taggart in the much coveted John Peel slot.

A year and a half later, she left this weeknight slot with Taggart to present a solo weekend afternoon show on the station.

She announced she was leaving Radio One in 2020.

The broadcaster, who’d been with the station for nine years, said it was “the end of an era”.

What is Alice Levine famous for?

Alice is perhaps most famous for being one of the three co-creators of the popular podcast My Dad Wrote a Porno.

From 2017 to 2019, Alice presented backstage at the BRIT Awards for ITV2.

She has appeared as a panellist on 8 Out of 10 Cats, Room 101, QI, Would I Lie to You? and Taskmaster.

Alice also co-hosted a series of Channel 4’s reality show, The Circle, with Maya Jama before being replaced by Emma Willis.

In addition to her broadcast work, Levine co-founded a food and lifestyle brand, Jackson & Levine, with business partner Laura Jackson.

As a pair, they are the food columnists for Marie Claire, and have published a book.

After the success of her C4 documentary Sleeping with the Far Right, she now fronts C4’s Sex Actually.

As well as presenting, narrating and cooking, Alice has also appeared as an actress in the TV series Neighbours.

Not THAT Neighbours, though – this was a 2013 comedy show.

Alice Levine appears on the panel of game show Would I Lie to You? (Credit: BBC One)

How old is she?

Alice Esme Levine was born on July 8 1986 in Beeston, Nottinghamshire.

She is currently 35 years old.

Alice Levine studied English at the University of Leeds.

It was here that she met her future My Dad Wrote a Porno collaborators, Jamie Morton and James Cooper.

Is Alice in a relationship? Who is she dating?

Alice is dating rock musician Edward Ibbotson.

Edward is a guitarist and vocalist from London who played guitar in the indie rock band Life in Film.

Before starting his career in a rock band, Edward was a professional cook.

He used to be the main chef at The Convenience, a restaurant with a summer roof terrace, located on Chatsworth Road in London.

Alice met Edward when he and his friends were looking for a flatmate.

In a 2014 interview with the Telegraph, Alice revealed that she and Edward moved into their own flat.

Alice Levine on QI (Credit: BBC Two)

Sex Actually with Alice Levine on C4 – what’s it about?

Sex Actually with Alice Levine is a new TV show exploring what sex means in modern Britain.

The three-part series was executive produced by Louis Theroux.

Presenter Alice begins by meeting three couples who “stream-cam” their sex lives for money.

Alice says to camera: “I was not prepared for the reality of watching two people have sex just two metres away from my face.”

The My Dad Wrote a Porno creator is invited into homes across the country and meets sexual adventurers across the UK.

Sex Actually with Alice Levine starts on Wednesday September 22 2021 at 10pm on Channel 4.

