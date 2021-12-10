Selling Sunset favourite Maya Vander has revealed that she has lost her baby at 38 weeks pregnant.

Maya posted the heartbreaking news to social media earlier today (December 10), revealing she had suffered a stillbirth.

The Netflix reality star has two children with husband Dave, with the pair expecting a third before Christmas.

Maya is a much-loved member of the Selling Sunset cast (Credit: Netflix)

What did Selling Sunset star Maya say?

Maya shared a picture of a “memory box” that she took home from hospital with her.

She admitted: “Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a stillbirth at 38 weeks.

“I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics.

Read more: Who is in The Crown season 5? Full cast list so far as Netflix series changes line-up

“Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box,” she said.

Maya added: “I do not wish this on anyone.”

She also revealed how she discovered that her baby – a boy – had died.

“What was a regular weekly check up turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me.

“Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the ‘when is your due date’ question.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Vander (SELLING SUNSET) (@themayavander)

Maya shares name of her tragic baby boy

Maya also revealed what she and her husband had named their baby boy.

“You will always be in our heart baby Mason Miller,” she said.

Maya has been open about her fertility struggles in the past.

She revealed she had two miscarriages before welcoming son Aiden in April 2019 and daughter Elle Madison in May last year.

Maya with her co-star Heather (Credit: Splash News)

Selling Sunset fans send their condolences

Fans of Selling Sunset were quick to send their condolences to the family.

“So sorry for your loss,” said one in the comments section.

Read more: Best festive films to watch on Netflix this December

Another added: “I am so sorry Maya 😢 Your baby in an angel watching over your family.”

A third commented: “I am so so sorry. My heart breaks for you and your family. Sending lots of love and prayers your way during this unthinkable time of grief.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and send your condolences.