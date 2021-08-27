Sean Lock sitcom 15 Storeys High gets BBC iPlayer release after fan demand

The late Sean Lock’s short-lived sitcom 15 Storeys High has been uploaded onto BBC iPlayer after public demand.

Fans of the 8 Out Of 10 Cats comedian had been calling on the broadcaster to make the series available in the wake of Lock’s death from cancer last week.

A passion project by the star, the 12 episodes ran from 2002 to 2004 before it was axed, with the show disappearing from official channels.

As a result, it only became available via YouTube rips and illegal uploads.



But following Lock’s death at the age of 58, friends and family – including Kathy Burke and Roisin Conarty – wanted to give it a new lease of life.

It seems the BBC is listening, and until further notice, all episodes will be available online for fans to check in on.



What’s 15 Storeys High about?

15 Storeys High follows the trials and tribulations of Vince, an eternal pessimist living in a South London high rise.

Joining him is optimistic Errol (Benedict Wong) who is as much of a pain as he is company to Vince.

Over the course of the series, the pair find themselves facing mundane but hilarious working class issues.

This includes the location of a Tesco Clubcard, through to trouble at the local swimming pool.

Bill Bailey, Tracy Ann Oberman, Mark Lamarr, Felix Dexter, Peter Serafinowicz, and Toby Jones also starred.

The show ran for two seasons, both with six, half-hour long episodes.

15 Storeys High is available now on BBC iPlayer.

