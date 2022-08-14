Sean Bean’s most scandalous moments throughout his FIVE tumultuous marriages

Sean Bean, star of Marriage, has had five marriages of his own, having walked down the aisle to wed five wives.

The 63-year-old actor is apparently fond of a wedding.

Or, at the very least, Time actor Sean is seemingly not opposed to them.

But being central to so many ceremonies does usually necessitate the odd divorces, too, before moving on to the next wedding.

And while divorces can be amicable, they’re not particularly noted for being cheery, good-natured developments.

Bearing that in mind, here’s a little more about some scandalous moments from Sean Bean’s five marriages.

Sean Bean, 63, is currently married to Ashley Moore (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sean Bean on marriage

Despite his numerous nuptials, Sean seemingly wouldn’t change the way he’s gone about getting hitched.

He reportedly recently told The Times: “I’ve obviously experienced more marriages than most people.

“I suppose there is that romantic in me, otherwise I wouldn’t keep doing it. But I don’t regret anything. I’d live it all again.”

I don’t regret anything. I’d live it all again.

He went on to indicate the unions didn’t end because he was “gallivanting around”, noting he had wives rather than girlfriends.

Sean added: “I suppose I could have seen how things developed, got to know them better before taking the plunge. But I didn’t because I felt strongly about all these women, otherwise I wouldn’t have married them.”

Sean Bean has had five wives and Corrie star Melanie Hill was his second wife (Credit: Coronation Street)

Sean Bean: Who have his wives been?

The BBC drama star first got married aged 22. He wed his secondary school sweetheart Debra James in April 1981. Sean and hairdresser Debra divorced in 1988.

In February 1990 he wed Bread actress Melanie Hill – also known for playing Cathy in Corrie.

They had met while training at RADA. They share two daughters, Lorna and Molly but divorced in August 1997.

Abigail Cruttenden met Sean Bean during the filming of Sharpe (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Sean’s third wife was actress Abigail Cruttenden, known for her performances as Anna alongside Hugh Dennis in Not Going Out.

They met during the filming of Sharpe and married in November 1997. Their time together saw them have a daughter but also ended in divorce in July 2000.

‘Harassment accusations’

Sean and Georgina Sutcliffe wed in February 2008. A planned do for a month earlier was hastily cancelled on their wedding eve.

They were said to have met in a London bar managed by Georgina while Sean performed in the West End.

However, tabloid reports at the time claimed she walked out on him before changing her mind the same year they married.

On his wedding day to Georgina Sutcliffe (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Additionally, police were called to their north London home following accusations of domestic disturbances. They divorced in 2010.

And in 2012 Sean was questioned by police over claims he harassed Georgina with abusive texts and calls. He was later released on bail and told the matter would not be pursued, a Scotland Yard spokesman confirmed at the time.

In 2013 there were claims the exes may have reconciled when she was his date at the BAFTA Awards. But Sean would later marry again.

Sean Bean with his fifth and current wife Ashley Moore (Credit: Splashnews.com)

He wed Ashley Moore in June 2017 – and they are still married.

However, in 2020 there were allegations of a “boozy bust up” during a flight.

It’s alleged he “threw a glass at her” and that she “poured a glass of wine in his lap”.

Sean insisted before his fifth wedding: “Of course I believe in love despite four divorces. There is nobody who doesn’t believe in love.”

Read more: Marriage on BBC review: What the critics are saying about the Sean Bean and Nicola Walker drama

Marriage begins on BBC One on Sunday August 14 at 9pm. The second episode airs on Monday August 15 at 9pm on BBC One.

