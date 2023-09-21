Scott Mitchell insists late Barbara Windsor would be ‘really happy’ for him amid Tanya Franks romance

Scott Michell has insisted his late wife, Barbara Windsor would be “really happy” for him amid his romance with Tanya Franks.

The 60-year-old widower was married to Barbara for 20 years before her death in December 2020.

Scott Mitchell insists Barbara Windsor would be ‘really happy’ for him

Today’s edition of Lorraine saw Barbara’s widower, Scott, appear on the show.

“‘Barbara will always hold an incredibly special part of my heart and life. It’s half my life I was with her,” he said.

“She was an incredible lady but me being miserable now and alone isn’t going to bring her back and she wouldn’t want that,” he then continued.

“I know the one person who would be really happy for me is Barbara Windsor,” he then added.

“She was a generous lady, a generous spirit. She always used to say, ‘I’ll go first, be upset, be heartbroken but once you’re through that, please live your best life’,” he then revealed.

Widower of Barbara Windsor, Scott Mitchell, talks new romance

Scott then went on to speak about his new romance with former EastEnders star Tanya.

“I’m very, very lucky. It started as a nice friendship and developed into something more. We are very happy, she is off on tour… it’s really lovely,” he said.

“She’s incredibly supportive of the work I do for the campaigning, so there is no fear there or worry of oh, ‘it’s about my late wife’, because she has had her own personal family experience with this illness,” he then added.

“She knows what it’s all about so thank goodness, life feels really good.”

Scott breaks his silence on Tanya romance

Scott’s interview on Lorraine comes just days after he broke his silence on his romance with Tanya Franks.

Barbara’s widower was on This Morning earlier this month to discuss his Babs’ Army charity, that honours Barbara and raises money for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“It’s a very funny thing. I could not have picked two ladies who are more opposite, they are the polar opposites when it comes to talking about their personal life,” he told Holly Willoughby and Dermot O’Leary.

“Tanya is an incredible lady, but she believes that her personal relationships are not something that she wishes to discuss. I respect that. We did meet through running and we still do run together,” he then continued.

